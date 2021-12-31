Jasprit Bumrah becomes fastest Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets overseas

Team India continue to impress with another overseas win in 2021. The year saw them win Tests in Gabba, Lord's, Oval and Centurion.

Like Gabba and Oval, India had never at Centurion before 2021 and it all changed this year.

One of the architects of the win was Jasprit Bumrah who picked up five wickets in total in the game. It is the timing of some of the dismissals that made the difference.

Bumrah cleaned up Rassie van der Dussen and Keshav Maharaj in the last few minutes of Day 4 to give India an edge over Proteas.

By dismissing Rassie, Bumrah had entered the record books, becoming the fastest Indian bowler to pick up 100 Test wickets in overseas conditions.

He went past the record set up by Bhagwat Chandrasekhar who did it it in 25 Tests. Bumrah has done it in 23 Tests. The list also includes R Ashwin who reached the milestone in 26 Tests, followed by Bishan Singh Bedi, Javagal Srinath and Mohammed Shami who are joint-fourth in the list, having taken 28 matches to reach the landmark figure.

India captain Virat Kohli was all praise for Bumrah and Co.

After the win, Kohli said, "We had a lot of belief in our bowling unit to get the job done. We spoke about it in the change room. Since he didn't bowl much in the first innings, it helped opposition get those extra runs. Just the way these guys bowl together, it's just a hallmark of our team getting a result from that position."

India move to Johannesburg to play the second Test which starts in January 2.

