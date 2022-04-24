हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

KL Rahul is raining runs: LSG captain hailed on Twitter after 4th IPL ton vs MI

Rahul scored 103 off 62 balls and the innings included 12 fours and 4 sixes, playing with a strike rate of 166.13.   

KL Rahul is raining runs: LSG captain hailed on Twitter after 4th IPL ton vs MI
Source: Twitter

KL Rahul smashed the second century of IPL 2022 and fourth in total as Lucknow Super Giants posted 168/6 at the end of 20 overs. 

Rahul scored 103 off 62 balls and the innings included 12 fours and 4 sixes, playing with a strike rate of 166.13. 

But the LSG captain did not get any support at the other end as the middle order collapsed. 

Manish Pandey especially struggled and derailed the innings before gettin out. Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda who followed were dismissed while trying to get the run-scoring up. 

Rahul was hailed on Twitter by the LSG fans, some saying that he is the one who can break the record of Virat Kohli's most runs in a single season. Rahul is currently at No 3 in Orange Cap race and the changes will certainly be made after the end of Sunday's match. 

Take a look at how LSG was praised on Twitter:

