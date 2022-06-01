Lucknow Super Giants captain and Indian vice-captain KL Rahul finished at No 2 in the list of most run getters in IPL 2022. He scored 616 runs in 15 matches and played a big role in taking his side into the playoffs. However, his template of scoring these runs has been slammed by many experts, who feel Rahul taking too much time and playing till the 18th and sometimes the 20th over has cost his side few matches.

Former Pakistan batter and wicketkeeper Rashif Latif has also critcised the right-hand batter saying that he needs to improve. He also went on to say that Rahul is a specialy player but not as good as Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

"Wasn't he playing for Punjab Kings before this? He used to bat till the 15th-18th over, while Glenn Maxwell hardly faced 2 balls. The team did not qualify. Gayle was even there but he played in the end. See, there is no doubt that KL Rahul is a fine player, and the pitches he played on and scored hundreds were the same where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan struggled. Sometimes when an opener bats, he thinks it is his responsibility to bat through," Latif said on the YouTube Show 'Caught Behind'.

"Rahul is not like Rohit Sharma. Rohit and Kohli belong to a different league, but Rahul too is a special player. Having said that he needs to improve a little. He plays a few too many dot balls for his liking. Since the runs he scores are big, the balls faced a lot too. When he was playing for Punjab, I noticed the same," Latif added.

Rahul won't have much time to rest his heels as he will back to captaining India again against South Africa in T20 series that kickstarts on June 9 in Delhi. The last time Rahul led India, in the 3-match ODI series, they were blanked 3-0. Rahul will be itching to make ammends and win his first series as captain.