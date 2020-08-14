England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Rain delays start of play

Having reduced Pakistan to 126 for five on the opening day, England will look to bundle out the visitors as early as possible in their first-innings on the second day of the second Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom on Friday.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will look to come up with a much better batting performance on Day 2 and post a decent first-innings total when Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan resume at their respective scores of 25 and four.

Earlier on Day 1, the visitors lost opener Shan Masood cheaply for one run after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.

Abid Ali (60) then not only notched up a half-century but also stitched a 72-run partnership with Azhar Ali (20) to steady Pakistan's innings and help them cross 80-run mark in their first-innings.

Subsequently, Asad Shafiq (5) and Fawad Alam (0) were dismissed in quick successions.Azam and Rizwan then took Pakistan past 100-run mark before rain played the spoilsport and forced early stumps on the first day.

Anderson finished the day with figures of two for 35, while Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes all chipped in with a wicket each.

Here are the live updates: