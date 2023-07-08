Highlights | BAN vs AFG Match Cricket Score and Updates: Afghanistan Beat Bangladesh By 142 Runs

Afghanistan delivered an impressive all-round performance, securing a series victory of 2-0 with one game to spare. Powered by outstanding centuries from Gurbaz and Zadran, they set a formidable target of 331 runs on the scoreboard. Although they stumbled a bit in the final stages of their innings, their opening partnership had already done the heavy lifting, presenting a significant challenge for the home team.

In response, Farooqi and Mujeeb wreaked havoc with the new ball, dismantling Bangladesh's top order during the initial powerplay. They also maintained an economical bowling display, leaving Bangladesh on the back foot. Hridoy struggled and eventually fell victim to Rashid's brilliance. Nabi's dismissal of Shakib further tilted the game in Afghanistan's favor. Despite Mushfiqur's resilient effort to keep the fight alive, the hosts lagged behind the required run-rate, and he continually lost partners from the other end. In the end, it was Farooqi who fittingly outsmarted Mushfiqur, guiding his team to an emphatic victory. This win stands as Afghanistan's third-largest margin of victory in One-Day Internationals.

Follow LIVE updates and score from Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI HERE.