BANGLADESH VS AFGHANISTAN 2023

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs AFG LIVE In India

Bangladesh, who are 0-1 down in the three-match series, aim to beat Afghanistan in the second ODI of three match series in Chattogram on Sunday and make it 1-1.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 07:12 AM IST

Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the second ODI with an aim to make it 1-1 in the three-match series. The visitors beat the Tigers in the first ODI on July 5. Tamim Iqbal, a day later, decided to take retirement from all forms of the game to shock his country and the cricketing world. However, on Friday, on request of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Tamim reversed his decision to call it quits. Before that happened, Bangladesh Cricket had named Litton Das the captain for the ODIs. With Tamim back to playing cricket again, it will be interesting to see who leads the team out when the 2nd ODI starts. 

Bangladesh need to watch out for some Afghanistan bowlers in the 2nd ODI. After putting up just 169 in the first ODI, the hosts are expected to raise their performance with the bat. They must play Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan cautiously. Mujeeb Ur Rahman too could be a threatening bowler for Tigers. Three of them picked 7 wickets together in the 2nd ODI. While batting remains a concern for Bangladesh, bowling will be heavily dependent on the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed. Tamim, returning from retirement, must look to make a statement with the bat in his comeback match.

Here are all the details about Bangladesh vs Afghanistan second ODI in Chattogram HERE:

When is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI going to take place?


The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will take place on Saturday, July 8.

Where is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan second ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan second ODI will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

What time will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan second ODI start?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will start at 130pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI in India?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will be available on Fancode website and app.

