Highlights England Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022: Match washed out

Ian Bell’s England Legends side will take on Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends in Match No. 7 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday (September 15). England need to bounce back from the seven-wicket drubbing they received at the hands of Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka Legends in the last game. The English side were bowled out for just 78 in their last game.

South Africa Legends, on the other hand, bounced back well after losing their opening match of the tournament against India Legends. Rhodes-led side thrashed New Zealand Legends by nine wickets in their last game. Johan Botha was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4/11, while Thandi Tshabalala picked up 3/9 as the Kiwis could only post 99/8 in 20 overs. Andrew Puttick then scored an unbeaten half-century to power South Africa Legends to an easy win in just 13.3 overs.

England will look to return to winning ways as soon as possible but task won’t be easy against a powerful South Africa side.

Squads:

South Africa squad: Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wk), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes (c), Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Eddie Leie, Thandi Tshabalala, Garnett Kruger, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn, Lance Klusener, Lloyd Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini

England squad: Mal Loye, Ian Bell (c), Tim Ambrose, Phil Mustard (wk), Rikki Clarke, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker, Nick Compton, Darren Stevens, James Tindall