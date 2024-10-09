IND:51-3(7) | IND Vs BAN 2nd T20, Live Cricket Score and Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Departs, India 3 Down
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd t20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score From Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi - IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20 at Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav's Team India Aim To Seal Series
Trending Photos
IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: In the second T20I against Bangladesh, Suryakumar Yadav's leadership of a revitalized Indian team emphasizes preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Ahead of the match, Yadav's proactive involvement in training sessions underscores his emerging role as captain, focusing on strategic evolution and avoiding predictability in gameplay. Coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar's discussions with young talents like Varun Chakravarthy and Sanju Samson highlight the team's commitment to building a T20-specific squad. The series and upcoming fixtures against South Africa serve as auditions for players tailored to the shortest format, aligning with selectors' plans to streamline player roles. Despite Bangladesh's shortcomings, India uses these matches to assess new talents and foster competition within the squad. Yadav's leadership aims to solidify India's standing in T20 cricket, marking a transition towards a future-oriented team structure for upcoming global competitions.
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: India in trouble
India in deep trouble as Suryakumar Yadav departs for 8 off 10 balls caught by Shanto bowled by Mustafizur. Bangladesh off to a fine start.
IND: 41/3 (5.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Match Begins
Here we go! Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma open the batting for Team India. Miraz with the new ball comes into the attack for Bangladesh and gets whacked for a four by Samson.
IND: 4/0 (0.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Toss Report
Bangladesh captain Shanto wins the toss and elects to bowl first against India in Delhi.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Live Score: Head To Head Record
Total matches played: 14
India won: 13
Bangladesh won: 1
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Timings
The match will begin at 7 PM (IST) between India and Bangladesh in the second T20I of the series. India won the first won pretty comfortably and Bangladesh would be keen on making an impact tonight.
IND vs BAN 2nd T20 Live: India Will Look To Seal The Series
India will look to seal the series against Bangladesh in the second T20I after a convincing 7 wicket win in the first match.
IND vs BAN 2nd T20 Live Score: Full Squads
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.
Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.
IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20 Cricket Score: Welcome To The Live Coverage
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Second T20I game between India and Bangladesh. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.