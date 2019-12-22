India beat West Indies by 4 wickets in 3rd ODI, clinch series 2-1

22 December 2019, 21:40 PM India beat West Indies by 4 wickets, clinch series 2-1! India 316/6 (48.4 overs)

22 December 2019, 21:26 PM WICKET!! Virat Kohli's blistering 85-run knock has come to an end. The Indian skipper was clean bowled by Keemo Paul on the first delivery of the 47th over. India now need 30 runs from 24 balls. India 286/6 (46.1 overs)

22 December 2019, 21:17 PM 17 runs off the last two overs. Kohli (81) smashed the third delivery of the 43rd over past short third for a boundary before he whipped the fifth delivery of the same over to the midwicket for four runs. India 270/5 (44 overs)

22 December 2019, 21:05 PM 21 runs off the last three overs. Kohli continues to stand strong at 69, while Jadeja is currently batting at 12. India now need 63 runs off 48 balls. India 253/5 (42 overs)

22 December 2019, 20:58 PM Ravindra Jadeja is the new batsman in. India now need 68 runs from 54 balls.

22 December 2019, 20:57 PM WICKET!! India have now lost five wickets. Kedar Jhadav was clean bowled by Sheldon Cottrell on the fifth delivery of the 39th over. India 232/5 (39 overs)

22 December 2019, 20:48 PM Kedhar Jadhav is the new batsman in!

22 December 2019, 20:48 PM FIFTY!!! Indian skipper Virat Kohli has brought up his 55th ODI century off just 51 balls. He reached the mark with a single on the third delivery of the 37th over. India 210/4 (37 overs)

22 December 2019, 20:40 PM Kedar Jadhav is the new batsman in!

22 December 2019, 20:39 PM WICKET!! Rishabh Pant went back to pavilion after being clean bowled by Rishabh Pant on the last delivery of the 35th over. India 201/4 (35 overs)

22 December 2019, 20:30 PM Rishabh Pant is the new batsman in!

22 December 2019, 20:26 PM Rishabh Pant is the new batsman in!

22 December 2019, 20:24 PM WICKET!! Shreyas Iyer whipped the third delivery of the 33rd over by Keemo Paul straight down the throat of fine leg. India 188/3 (33 overs)



22 December 2019, 20:06 PM Shreyas Iyer is the new batsman in!

22 December 2019, 20:05 PM WICKET!! KL Rahul also went back to the pavilion in a similar fashion to how Rohit Sharma dismissed. The Indian opener was also caught behind the stump by Shai Hope on the fifth delivery of the 30th over by Alzarri Joseph. India 167/2 (30 overs)

22 December 2019, 19:57 PM The Men in Blue added 18 runs off the last two overs. Kohli (20) slapped the fifth delivery of the 27th over by Keemo Paul away to the cover for four runs before KL Rahul (75) flicked the fifth delivery of the 28th over towards deep square leg for a maximum. India 161/1 (28 overs)

22 December 2019, 19:48 PM Six runs off the last two overs. KL Rahul (67) continues to stand strong at the crease and is looking for good support from Virat Kohli (12) at the other end. India 145/1 (26 overs)

22 December 2019, 19:41 PM 15 runs off the last two overs. Kohli (9) cut the third delivery of the 23rd over to deep point to get off the mark with a single. India now need 177 runs from 26 overs. India 139/1 (24 overs)

22 December 2019, 19:33 PM Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the new batsman in!

22 December 2019, 19:32 PM WICKET!! Jason Holder has finally given West Indies a sigh of relief by breaking an over 100-run partnership between KL Rahul (57) and Rohit Sharma (63). Rohit was caught behind the wicket by Shai Hope on the second delivery of the 22nd over by Jason Holder. India 124/1 (22 overs)



22 December 2019, 19:21 PM FIFTY!! Soon after KL Rahul brought up an ODI fifty, his opening partner Rohit Sharma too completed his half-century off 52 balls. Rohit flicked the third delivery of the 18th over towards mid-on to reach the mark with a single. India 109/0 (9 overs)

22 December 2019, 19:08 PM FIFTY!! Open KL Rahul has brought up a half-century off just 49 balls. He reached the mark with a single by flicking the first delivery of the 17th over to short fine's left. Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led side has also crossed the 100-run mark. India 102/0 (17 overs)

22 December 2019, 19:04 PM Nine runs off last two overs. KL Rahul (43) and Rohit Sharma (46) are both approaching half-century each. The Men in Blue have now reduce their innings to 225 runs. India 91/0 (15 overs)

22 December 2019, 18:52 PM 16 runs off the last two overs. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are standing strong at the crease at their respective scores of 35 and 38. Rahul punched the first delivery of the 11th over to mid-off's left for a boundary before he cut the third delivery of the 12th over aerially to short third man's right for another four runs. India 77/0 (12 overs)

22 December 2019, 18:41 PM The Men in Blue added 17 runs in the last three overs. Rohit Sharma (29) and Kl Rahul (24) continue to stand steady at the creased and have brought up a 50-run stand for the opening wicket. The Caribbean side is now looking for a wicket now. India 53/0 (9 overs)

22 December 2019, 18:35 PM 11 runs off the last two overs, including two boundaries. Rohit (24) nudged the third delivery of the sixth over past short fine before Rahul (12) punched the fifth delivery past backward point for a boundary. India 36/0 (6 overs)

22 December 2019, 18:17 PM 21 runs off the last two overs. Rohit Sharma (19) got off the mark by whipping the first delivery of the third over wide of mid-on to open the account with a boundary before he smashed the third delivery of the same over through the cover for four runs. Subsequently, he launched a Jason Holder delivery of the fourth over to the midwicket for the first maximum. India 25/0 (4 overs)

22 December 2019, 18:09 PM Just four runs off the first two overs. Opener KL Rahul got off the mark flicked the first delivery of the second over to the backward square leg for a boundary. India 4/0 (2 overs)



22 December 2019, 17:57 PM Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have walked down the crease to begin India's chase. Sheldon Cottrell to open the attack for West Indies.

22 December 2019, 17:30 PM Innings Break!

22 December 2019, 17:29 PM West Indies set 316-run target for India!

22 December 2019, 17:28 PM West Indies posted a score of 315 for five, with skipper Kieron Pollard (74) and Jason Holder (7) remaining unbeaten at the crease. West Indies 315/5 (50 overs)

22 December 2019, 17:20 PM Jason Holder is the new batsman in!

22 December 2019, 17:19 PM WICKET!! Nicholas Pooran's incredible innings has come to an end after he slapped the fifth delivery of the 48th over straight to deep point, only to see Ravindra Jadeja take a good catch. West Indies 283/5 (48 overs)



22 December 2019, 17:11 PM Pooran (73) and Pollard (37) added 26 runs in the last three overs. Pooran smashed the last delivery of the 44th over to short third man before he hammered Navdeep Saini for three boundaries in the 46th over.The Caribbean side has now crossed the 250-run mark. West Indies 252/4 (46 overs)

22 December 2019, 16:53 PM FIFTY!! Nicholas Pooran (52) has brought up off 43 deliveries. He reached the mark with six runs by clobbering the third delivery of the 43rd over by Kuldeep Yadav towards long-off.West Indies 226/4 (43 overs)

22 December 2019, 16:36 PM 19 runs off the last three overs. Pooran (37) played a picture-perfect extra cover drive on the third delivery of the 39th over by Shami to beat the diving Kuldeep at wide mid-off for four runs before he smashed the first delivery of the 40th over towards long-off for another four runs. West Indies 197/4 (40 overs)

22 December 2019, 16:14 PM 16 runs off the last three overs. Pooran (18) reverse-swept the third delivery of the 33rd over to the cover for a boundary before he smashed the third delivery of the 35th over by Jadeja into the gap between cover point and short third man for four runs. West Indies have crossed the 150-run mark. West Indies 161/4 (35 overs)

22 December 2019, 16:10 PM Nicholas Pooran is the new batsman in for West Indies!

22 December 2019, 15:56 PM WICKET!! Debutant Navdeep Saini strikes again. Roston Chase went back to pavilion after scoring 38 after being clean bowled by Saini on the third delivery of the 32nd over. West Indies 145/4 (32 overs)

22 December 2019, 15:49 PM WICKET!! Shimron Hetmyer (37) hammered the second delivery of the 30th over by Navdeep Saini straight to Kuldeep Yadav at fine leg. West Indies have now lost three wickets.West Indies 137/3 (30 overs)

22 December 2019, 15:37 PM The Men in Blue conceded 21 runs to the visitors in the last two overs. Shimron Hetmyer (24) smashed the last delivery of the 26th over by Kuldeep Yadav to deep midwicket for six runs before he and Chase (27) smashed Jadeja in the very next over for boundaries. West Indies 115/2 (27 overs)

22 December 2019, 15:27 PM Seven runs off the last two overs. West Indies are approaching a 100-run mark, with Shimron Hetmyer (11) and Roston Chase (19) batting at the crease. West Indies 94/2 (25 overs)

22 December 2019, 15:20 PM Nine runs off the last two overs. Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer are currently batting at the crease at their respective scores of 17 and six and are looking to stitch a partnership after losing the openers in quick succession. West Indies 87/2 (23 overs)

22 December 2019, 15:02 PM Shimron Hetmyer is the new batsman in!

22 December 2019, 15:00 PM WICKET!! Shai Hope falls for 42. The West Indies opener was clean bowled by Shai Hope on the second delivery of the 20th over. West Indies 70/2 (19.5 overs)