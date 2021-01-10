India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4, Live Updates: Australia extend lead over 300

10 January 2021, 08:04 AM
R Ashwin traps Steve Smith LBW on 81, but the Australian has already done his job. His knock has helped Australia extend their lead by over 300 runs. With Tim Paine and Green out in the middle, the hosts aim to set a bigger target for India.
AUS: 208/5
10 January 2021, 07:12 AM
Cameron Green and Steve Smith add 34 runs for the fifth wicket as Australia reach 182/4 at lunch on Day 4. Smith is batting on 58, while his partner Green is playing on 20 as Australia now have a lead of 276 runs.
10 January 2021, 06:58 AM
Steve Smith now has 7424* runs in Test cricket, making him Australia's ninth-highest run-scorer in this format of the game.
SPD Smith - 7424* runs
DC Boon - 7422 runs
Smith overtakes Boon as Australia's ninth-highest Test run-scorer! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/9Bqx7N8wR2
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2021
10 January 2021, 06:52 AM
After a horrid Saturday, it's been a decent day for Team India with Navdeep Saini removing both Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade. These are the two wickets that have fallen so far in the day. Meanwhile, Steve Smith has continued to display his imperious form as the former Aussie skipper slammed another half-century. He is joined by Cameron Green in the middle as Australia bat on 174/4, extending their lead to 268 runs.