हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4, Live Updates: Australia extend lead over 300

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4, Live Updates: Steve Smith's 81 helps Australia extend lead over 300. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 10, 2021 - 08:11
Comments |
IND vs AUS: Steve Smith fist bumps with Marnus Labuschagne on Day 4 of 3rd Test. (Source: Twitter/cricketcomau)

Steve Smith continued to display his impreious form as he scored 81, before being trapped LBW by R Ashwin on Day 4 of the ongoing Test between India and Australia in Sydney. His innings helped the hosts extend their lead by 300 runs and with Cameron Green and skipper Tim Paine out in the middle, they would look to set a huge target for India.

Marnus Labuschagne was earlier removed by Navdeep Saini on 73 and the India debutant then went on to dismiss Matthew Wade on 4. Catch all the live updates from the IND vs AUS 3rd Test here:

10 January 2021, 08:04 AM

R Ashwin traps Steve Smith LBW on 81, but the Australian has already done his job. His knock has helped Australia extend their lead by over 300 runs. With Tim Paine and Green out in the middle, the hosts aim to set a bigger target for India. 

AUS: 208/5 

10 January 2021, 07:12 AM

Cameron Green and Steve Smith add 34 runs for the fifth wicket as Australia reach 182/4 at lunch on Day 4. Smith is batting on 58, while his partner Green is playing on 20 as Australia now have a lead of 276 runs.  

10 January 2021, 06:58 AM

Steve Smith now has 7424* runs in Test cricket, making him Australia's ninth-highest run-scorer in this format of the game. 

10 January 2021, 06:52 AM

After a horrid Saturday, it's been a decent day for Team India with Navdeep Saini removing both Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade. These are the two wickets that have fallen so far in the day. Meanwhile, Steve Smith has continued to display his imperious form as the former Aussie skipper slammed another half-century. He is joined by Cameron Green in the middle as Australia bat on 174/4, extending their lead to 268 runs. 

  • 1,04,31,639Confirmed
  • 1,50,798Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M13S

Imran Khan deluge in communal violence