India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Live Updates

7 January 2020, 19:54 PM
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack!
7 January 2020, 19:51 PM
A good last over by Navdeep Saini as he conceded just three runs to Sri Lanka. Oshada Fernando (4) and Kusal Perera (16) are looking to stitch a partnership after losing their openers cheaply. Sri Lanka 67/2 (10 overs)
7 January 2020, 19:46 PM
Eight runs off the last over, including a six. Kusal Perera (15) swept the fifth delivery of the ninth over by Washington Sundar into the first tier at deep midwicket for the first maximum of the match. Sri Lanka 64/2 (9 overs)
7 January 2020, 19:43 PM
Oshada Fernando is the new batsman in for Sri Lanka!
7 January 2020, 19:42 PM
WICKET!! Another wicket for India. Danushka Gunathilaka (20) backed away to go over mid-off on the fourth delivery of the eighth over by Navdeep Saini, but he was late on the shot as the ball rattled the stumps. Sri Lanka 54/2 (7.4 overs)
7 January 2020, 19:36 PM
Kusal Perera is the new batsman in for Sri Lanka!
7 January 2020, 19:31 PM
WICKET! Washington Sunder gives a breakthrough to India. Fernando (22), who was looking good at the crease, smashed the fifth delivery of the fifth over straight to mid-off, only to see Navdeep Saini take a good catch. Sri Lanka 38/1 (4.5 overs)
7 January 2020, 19:25 PM
Sri Lanka added 15 runs off the last two overs. While Fernando (17) punched the fourth delivery of the second delivery by Shardul Thakur into the gap between mid-on and mid-off for four runs, before he smashed Navdeep Saini for two boundaries in the very next over. Sri Lanka 22/0 (3 overs)
7 January 2020, 19:12 PM
Seven runs off the very first over. Avishka Fernando (5) opened his attack by thumping the very first delivery by Bumrah into the gap at extra cover for four runs, Danushka Gunathilaka (0) is yet to get off the mark. Sri Lanka 7/0 (1 over)
7 January 2020, 19:07 PM
Danushka Gunathilaka and Avishka Fernando have walked down the crease to begin Sri Lanka's innings. Jasprit Bumrah to open the attack for India.
7 January 2020, 18:48 PM
India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga
7 January 2020, 18:31 PM
India win toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka!
7 January 2020, 18:27 PM
The toss will take place shortly.
7 January 2020, 18:25 PM
India and Sri Lanka are all set to play the second T20I.
Match Day!#TeamIndia will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.
Live action starts at 7 PM IST.
Your predictions for the game? #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/MQC7aEFn76
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2020