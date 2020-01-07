India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Live Updates

India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Virat Kohli-led side won the toss and opted to bowl first at Barsapara Cricket Ground in Guwahati before rain played the spoilsport and left damp spots on the pitch to force the game to be called off.

In a bizarre incident, hairdryers were used to dry the pitch after water seeped in through leaking covers at the Barsapara Stadium, something which is usually not seen in the international cricket. Following the same, the BCCI asked for chief curator Ashish Bhowmick`s report on the same.

The Men in Blue will be boosting with confidence as they head into Sri Lanka series after their back-to-back 2-1 series wins against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are coming from a 3-0 T20I series whitewash of Pakistan before slumping to a defeat against Australia by the same margin.

While India have decided to go with an unchanged squad that won series against West Indies in December 2019, Sri Lanka have recalled experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews for the upcoming series.

Here are the live updates: