हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Live Updates

India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - 19:54
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@Sundarwashi5

India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. 

On Sunday, the Virat Kohli-led side won the toss and opted to bowl first at Barsapara Cricket Ground in Guwahati before rain played the spoilsport and left damp spots on the pitch to force the game to be called off.

In a bizarre incident, hairdryers were used to dry the pitch after water seeped in through leaking covers at the Barsapara Stadium, something which is usually not seen in the international cricket. Following the same, the BCCI asked for chief curator Ashish Bhowmick`s report on the same.

The Men in Blue will be boosting with confidence as they head into Sri Lanka series after their back-to-back 2-1 series wins against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are coming from a 3-0 T20I series whitewash of Pakistan before slumping to a defeat against Australia by the same margin. 

While India have decided to go with an unchanged squad that won series against West Indies in December 2019, Sri Lanka have recalled experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews for the upcoming series.

Here are the live updates:

7 January 2020, 19:54 PM

Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack!

7 January 2020, 19:51 PM

A good last over by Navdeep Saini as he conceded just three runs to Sri Lanka. Oshada Fernando (4) and Kusal Perera (16) are looking to stitch a partnership after losing their openers cheaply. Sri Lanka 67/2 (10 overs)

7 January 2020, 19:46 PM

Eight runs off the last over, including a six. Kusal Perera (15) swept the fifth delivery of the ninth over by Washington Sundar into the first tier at deep midwicket for the first maximum of the match. Sri Lanka 64/2 (9 overs)

7 January 2020, 19:43 PM

Oshada Fernando is the new batsman in for Sri Lanka!

 

7 January 2020, 19:42 PM

WICKET!! Another wicket for India. Danushka Gunathilaka (20) backed away to go over mid-off on the fourth delivery of the eighth over by Navdeep Saini, but he was late on the shot as the ball rattled the stumps. Sri Lanka 54/2 (7.4 overs)

 

7 January 2020, 19:36 PM

Kusal Perera is the new batsman in for Sri Lanka!

 

7 January 2020, 19:31 PM

WICKET! Washington Sunder gives a breakthrough to India.  Fernando (22), who was looking good at the crease, smashed the fifth delivery of the fifth over straight to mid-off, only to see Navdeep Saini take a good catch. Sri Lanka 38/1 (4.5 overs)

7 January 2020, 19:25 PM

Sri Lanka added 15 runs off the last two overs. While Fernando (17) punched the fourth delivery of the second delivery by Shardul Thakur into the gap between mid-on and mid-off for four runs, before he smashed Navdeep Saini for two boundaries in the very next over. Sri Lanka 22/0 (3 overs)

7 January 2020, 19:12 PM

Seven runs off the very first over. Avishka Fernando (5) opened his attack by thumping the very first delivery by Bumrah into the gap at extra cover for four runs, Danushka Gunathilaka (0) is yet to get off the mark. Sri Lanka 7/0 (1 over)

 

7 January 2020, 19:07 PM

Danushka Gunathilaka and Avishka Fernando have walked down the crease to begin Sri Lanka's innings. Jasprit Bumrah to open the attack for India.       

7 January 2020, 18:48 PM

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga

 
 
 
 

7 January 2020, 18:31 PM

India win toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka!

7 January 2020, 18:27 PM

The toss will take place shortly. 

7 January 2020, 18:25 PM

India and Sri Lanka are all set to play the second T20I.

 

Must Watch

PT29M2S

Patiala House Court, Delhi: Hang convicts of Nirbhaya case on January 22 at 7 am