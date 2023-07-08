BAN 21-2 (7) | BAN vs AFG Match Cricket Score and Updates: Litton Das Departs, Afghanistan On Top
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Afghanistan Openers Score Centuries But Bangladesh Bounce Back.
Trending Photos
Afghanistan posted an impressive score on the board, yet there was a tinge of disappointment as they had the potential to reach 370-380. Despite losing the toss and being put into bat, Gurbaz and Zadran laid a solid foundation for their team. Gurbaz, in particular, showcased intent from the very beginning, consistently finding the boundaries. Zadran provided stability from the other end, ensuring a steady flow of runs.
Bangladesh struggled to create opportunities and appeared flat as Gurbaz shifted gears, putting on a captivating display. The hosts' outlook seemed gloomy as the visitors cruised towards victory. With relentless batting and minimal chances for the opposition, Afghanistan appeared in control throughout. Although they fell short of their target, their commanding performance had set them on a promising path.
Follow LIVE updates and score from Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI HERE.
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Bangladesh 3 Down
Naim, previously known as Fazalhaq Farooqi, is dismissed by an excellent delivery from Fazalhaq Farooqi! The ball was bowled at a speed of 136.1kph, just short of a full length. Naim tries to create room for himself by stepping down the pitch but fails to do so effectively. He attempts a cut shot towards the off-side but ends up getting an inside edge, which redirects the ball onto his stumps. Naim was in an uncomfortable position while playing the shot. This marks Fazalhaq Farooqi's second wicket of the match. Naim departs after scoring 9 runs off 21 deliveries.
Live Score BAN 28/3 (10) CRR: 2.8 REQ: 7.6
Bangladesh need 304 runs
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Mujeeb and Farooqi maintain pressure as batsmen struggle
In the 7th over, Mujeeb restricts the batsmen with tight bowling, conceding only 1 run. Farooqi follows suit in the 6th over, as batsmen struggle to score runs.
Live Score BAN 25/2 (8) CRR: 3.12 REQ: 7.31
Bangladesh need 307 runs
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Bangladesh 2 Down
Shanto's dismissal came in an impressive manner as Mujeeb's delivery proved too much for him to handle. It was a fullish delivery, and Shanto aimed to flick it, believing he had the line covered. However, to his dismay, the ball spun away sharply, eluding the outside edge of the bat and crashing into the off-stump with a resounding impact. Mujeeb delivered a ripper of a ball that left Shanto with no chance. As a result, Shanto's stumps were disturbed, and he had to depart after scoring just one run off five deliveries.
Live Score BAN 21/2 (6.2) CRR: 3.32 REQ: 7.12
Bangladesh need 311 runs
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Das Departs
Litton Das's departure came in an unfortunate manner as he fell victim to Fazalhaq Farooqi's bowling. With the delivery clocking in at 135.4kph, it was a short of length ball outside the off stump. Litton Das attempted a forceful pull shot but failed to connect it cleanly, resulting in a feeble contact. As a consequence, the ball spiraled high up into the sky, resembling a ballooning trajectory. Positioned strategically at mid-wicket, Nabi skillfully positioned himself under the swirling ball and made a confident catch to dismiss Litton Das. The final score for Litton Das stood at 13 runs off 15 deliveries, including four boundaries.
Live Score BAN 16/1 (4.3) CRR: 3.56 REQ: 6.95
Bangladesh need 316 runs
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Das Survives LBW Appeal
That looks absolutely plumb! A confident appeal for an LBW, and up goes the dreaded finger of the umpire. Litton Das, the batsman, has decided to review the decision. As the ball spins and turns, Litton Das remains on the back foot and is caught off guard by the ball's unexpected speed. It strikes him on the pads right next to the stumps. The question arises: Did the ball make contact with the inside edge of the bat? Interestingly, there's a noticeable spike on the ultra-slow-motion replay just as the ball approaches the bat.
Live Score BAN 8/0 (2) CRR: 4 REQ: 6.75
Bangladesh need 324 runs
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Afghanistan Finish On Top
Afghanistan put up an impressive score on the scoreboard, although they might feel a bit disappointed as they had the potential to reach 370-380. Despite losing the toss and being sent into bat, Gurbaz and Zadran built a strong foundation for their team. Gurbaz, in particular, displayed aggression right from the beginning and consistently found the boundaries. Zadran played a stabilizing role from the other end, keeping the scoreboard ticking. Bangladesh struggled to create opportunities and appeared lacklustre as Gurbaz shifted into higher gears and showcased his skills. The hosts' prospects looked bleak as the visitors sailed smoothly towards victory.
Live Score AFG 331/9 (50) CRR: 6.62
Innings Break
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Mid-Innings
Hasan Mahmud takes two wickets in the 49th over, dismissing Farooqi and Mujeeb. Nabi hits a six and contributes runs, while Azmatullah gets caught.
Live Score AFG 331/9 (50) CRR: 6.62
Innings Break
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: AFG 6 Down
Rashid Khan falls victim to Shakib's clever bowling, getting stumped! Bangladesh maintains their momentum in taking wickets. Despite a strong start by their openers, the visiting team seems to be squandering the solid foundation. Rashid Khan attempts to charge down the track prematurely, but Shakib observes it and adjusts his length accordingly. Rashid Khan fails to reach the pitch of the ball and swings across the line, only to miss it completely. Mushfiqur, positioned behind the stumps, swiftly completes the stumping. Shakib and the Bangladesh team celebrate the dismissal. Rashid Khan's innings conclude with a score of 6 runs off 6 balls, including one boundary.
Live Score AFG 312/6 (47.4) CRR: 6.55
Bangladesh opt to bowl
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Bangladesh Back On Top
Ibrahim Zadran's innings comes to an end as he is caught by Shakib off Mustafizur's bowling! A remarkable moment in the match. Ibrahim Zadran played a fantastic knock, scoring a century off 119 deliveries, including nine boundaries and one six. However, his innings concludes with the catch taken by Shakib. Mustafizur celebrates the wicket, providing Bangladesh with a valuable breakthrough. Ibrahim Zadran departs after a brilliant innings of 100 runs.
Live Score AFG 299/5 (45.3) CRR: 6.57
Bangladesh opt to bowl
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Bangladesh bounce back
Najibullah falls to Mehidy Hasan Miraz's delivery, caught by Litton Das! It's an excellent breakthrough for Bangladesh, bringing them right back into the game. The delivery was a bit loose, allowing Najibullah to rock back and attempt a powerful pull shot. However, he couldn't generate enough height and strength in his shot. Litton Das stationed at long-on took a comfortable catch, securing Bangladesh's advantage. With this dismissal, Afghanistan has now lost four wickets for just 30 runs. Najibullah departs after scoring 10 runs off 15 balls, including one boundary.
Live Score AFG 286/4 (43.1) CRR: 6.63
Bangladesh opt to bowl
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Drops and Injury Hinder Afghanistan's Progress
In the 41st over, Najibullah Zadran scored a single off Shanto's delivery but was dropped on the next ball. Meanwhile, Ebadot Hossain suffered a knee injury and had to leave the field. Ibrahim Zadran contributed with a boundary.
Live Score AFG 283/3 (42.1) CRR: 6.71
Bangladesh opt to bowl
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Afghanistan 3 Down
Shahidi, formerly known as Mehidy Hasan Miraz, is dismissed bowled! The bowler comes in round the wicket at a speed of 91kph. Shahidi attempts a sweep shot, but misjudges the length of the delivery. The ball sneaks underneath his bat and crashes into the off-stump. Shahidi's innings comes to an end, scoring 2 runs off 7 balls.
Live Score AFG 267/3 (39.5) CRR: 6.7
Bangladesh opt to bowl
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Rahmat Departs
Rahmat, looking to capitalize, attempted a half-hearted pull shot, but the in-slanting short ball down the leg side deceived him. Expecting the ball to stay low, he intended to keep it grounded, but it bounced higher than anticipated. As a result, the top edge soared towards fine leg, presenting a simple catch for Mustafizur. Ebadot Hossain claims the wicket as Rahmat departs for just 2 runs off 5 deliveries.
Live Score AFG 259/2 (37.2) CRR: 6.94
Bangladesh opt to bowl
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Gurbaz shines as Afghanistan dominates with boundaries
Gurbaz shows excellent footwork, hitting a six and two fours in an over by Shanto. He continues his momentum with another four and good running in an over by Ebadot.
Live Score AFG 256/0 (36) CRR: 7.11
Bangladesh opt to bowl
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN:Gurbaz's Spectacular Batting Display
Rahmanullah Gurbaz showcases his exceptional batting skills, scoring 13 runs in just two overs. His lightning-quick approach and powerful shots contribute to Afghanistan's dominant position in the match.
Live Score AFG 227/0 (34.1) CRR: 6.64
Bangladesh opt to bowl
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Solid Partnership
Hasan Mahmud returns to the attack and puts pressure on Ibrahim Zadran, who blocks hurriedly and gets hit high on the bat. Zadran then slashes and gets a fortunate outside edge for four. Mushfiqur's missed catch leads to four byes. Mustafizur challenges with near-misses but Afghanistan continues their strong batting performance.
Live Score AFG 201/0 (32) CRR: 6.28
Bangladesh opt to bowl
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Ibrahim Zadran's Dominance Continues
In the 29th over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz concedes four runs as Ibrahim Zadran hits a six and takes singles. In the 28th over, Mustafizur Rahman restricts the scoring, but Ibrahim Zadran reaches his fifty.
Live Score AFG 189/0 (30.1) CRR: 6.27
Bangladesh opt to bowl
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Afghanistan Dominate Bangladesh Bowlers
In the 26th and 27th overs, Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran continued their impressive partnership. Gurbaz scored a century and celebrated enthusiastically, while Ibrahim Zadran provided steady support. Bangladesh struggled to break the partnership and looked for a breakthrough.
Live Score AFG 174/0 (28.1) CRR: 6.18
Bangladesh opt to bowl
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Afghanistan Maintain Dominance
In the 25th over, Shakib concedes a boundary to Gurbaz, who moves to 98. Ibrahim Zadran scores a single. In the 24th over, Ebadot Hossain gives away singles as Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran continue their impressive partnership.
Live Score AFG 169/0 (26.1) CRR: 6.46
Bangladesh opt to bowl
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Gurbaz and Zadran Shine
In the 22nd and 23rd overs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran continue their impressive batting display. Gurbaz moves into the nineties with a risky sweep, while Zadran contributes steadily. Afghanistan reaches 154-0 after 23 overs, with Gurbaz on 89 and Zadran on 41.
Live Score AFG 158/0 (24) CRR: 6.58
Bangladesh opt to bowl
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Gurbaz's Innovative Six and Mahmud's No Ball
In the 20th over, Mahmud delivers a full toss and a length ball, resulting in a dot ball and a single by Ibrahim Zadran. Gurbaz hits a six off a no-ball, followed by a single. Miraz bowls in the 19th over, with dot balls and singles scored by Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran.
Live Score AFG 141/0 (21) CRR: 6.71
Bangladesh opt to bowl
LIVE ODI AFG vs BAN: Bangladesh's Worries Grow
Nothing going Bangladesh's way today. The bowlers look at a far distance from picking a wicket. Gurbaz keeps scoring at strike rate of over 90. Zadran giving a good support at the other end.
AFG 131/0 (19.3)
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI: Pressure on Tigers
Five bowlers have been used so far by Bangladesh but none has been able to break the opening stand. Gurbaz and Zadran's partnership is dangerously growing. Hopefully, Mehidy Hasan Miraz will do something to help Bangladesh make a comeback in this innings.
AFG 118/0 (16.1)
AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE: Gurbaz Fifty Keeps Afghanistan On Top
Brilliant fifty from Gurbaz. He has been the aggressor among the two and his knock has lifted the mood in Afghanistan's dressing room while worries increase for Bangladesh.
AFG 98/0 (13.4)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: AFG On Top
Sensational start for Afghanistan with the bat. Gurbaz and Zadran take total past 50 without any loss of wicket. Bangladesh players under massive pressure here in this must-win game for them.
AFG 67/0 (9.5)
BAN vs AFG Updates: Afghanistan on top
Afghanistan remain on top of the game right now as they are about to cross the fifty-run mark inside eight overs. Top stuff from Zadran and Gurbaz at the start. Bangladesh under pressure.
AFG 46/0 (7.4)
BAN vs AFG LIVE: Solid Start for Afghanistan
They started off slowly but Gurbaz and Zadranhave started to play shots now. Danger signs for Bangladesh as the openers are looking solid in the middle.
AFG 31/0 (5.1)
BAN vs AFG LIVE: Afghanistan off to slow start
Afghanistan openers are off to a slow but steady start. Hasan and Mahmud and Mustafizur are doing a good job with the new ball, not giving any loose deliveries to the openers.
AFG 15/0 (3.3)
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE: Match starts
The players are out in the middle. Zadran and Gurbaz open batting for Afghanistan. Mustafizur with the ball in hand to bowl the first over.
BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE: Playing 11s
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(c), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
BAN vs AFG: Toss News
Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Bowl.
Playing 11s coming up soon.
BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI: Toss Coming Up Soon
The toss for the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan is coming up soon. Keep watching this space for all updates, toss news as well as playing 11s. Match starts at 1.30 pm IST.
BAN vs AFG LIVE: Shakib Al Hasan Vs Rashid Khan
There will be many epic mini battles taking place today but the one most excitng will be between Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan. The star spinner and the celebrated batter will have their tasks cut out against each other. Let's see who comes out on top.
BAN vs AFG LIVE: Watch Out For Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan picked up two wickets in the first ODI. The mystery spinner will be back in action on Saturday. Bangladesh batters will have to watch out for the spinner in this match.
LIVE BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI: Check Dream11 Prediction Here
The all-important tie between hosts Bangladesh and visitors Afghanistan is set to take place at Chattogram. Have you picked your fantasy team yet?
Check out Dream11 prediction for the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan tie here.
BAN vs AFG LIVE: Check weather report
The 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan should see all 100 overs getting bowled. The chances of rain in Chattogram is 18 percent on Saturday. The rain should not play spoilsport today.
Bangladesh vs AFG 2nd ODI: What is the toss time?
The toss for the 2nd one-dayer between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place at 1 pm IST, half an hour before the game starts at Chattogram. Watch this space for all updates from the match today.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Match Start Time
The 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will start at 1.30 pm IST. The playing 11s for today's match will be announced at 1 pm.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: All eyes on Tamim
Tamim Iqbal shocked the cricketing world with his decision to retire from all forms of cricket with ODI World Cup less than 100 days to go. Bangladesh PM intervened to call him back and he could not say 'no' to her request. It would be exciting to see how the stylish left-handed batter goes in this must-win match for Bangladesh, after all the drama that tanspired in the last 2 days.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI: Check Predicted Playing 11s
Bangladesh XI: Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saleem Safi
BAN vsAFG 2nd ODI LIVE: Afghanistan's Key Players
Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan are in good bowling form. Even Mujeeb Ur Rahman got two wickets in the first ODI. It is Afghanistan's bowling which is their biggest strength. This does not mean that their batting is weak. Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahid will be exciting to watch.
BAN vs AFG Match Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh Key Players
Tamim Iqbal returns and he will play a big role in today's match vs Afghanistan at the top. Litton Das too would need to fire today. Watch out for Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed as Tigers will pin hopes on their bowling.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
This is going to be a high-octane contest as Bangladesh play for their pride. Having been beaten in the first ODI, their ego has been played with. They will certainly look to make a strong comeback today.
Read all about the livestreaming og BAN vs AFG ODI in India
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Tamim Iqbal to play
Tamim Iqbal, who took retirement, two days ago, is now back again with Bangladesh. The ODI captain was persuaded by Bangladesh PM to take back his retirement decision in the World Cup year. He should make it to the playing 11 today in 2nd ODI.
BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE: Check Out the squads
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Rony Talukdar
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Big match for Tigers
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Chattogram. Tigers are under pressure to win today as a loss will result in loss of series. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.