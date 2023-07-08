BAN 21-2 (7) | BAN vs AFG Match Cricket Score and Updates: Litton Das Departs, Afghanistan On Top

Afghanistan posted an impressive score on the board, yet there was a tinge of disappointment as they had the potential to reach 370-380. Despite losing the toss and being put into bat, Gurbaz and Zadran laid a solid foundation for their team. Gurbaz, in particular, showcased intent from the very beginning, consistently finding the boundaries. Zadran provided stability from the other end, ensuring a steady flow of runs.

Bangladesh struggled to create opportunities and appeared flat as Gurbaz shifted gears, putting on a captivating display. The hosts' outlook seemed gloomy as the visitors cruised towards victory. With relentless batting and minimal chances for the opposition, Afghanistan appeared in control throughout. Although they fell short of their target, their commanding performance had set them on a promising path.

