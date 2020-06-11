Looking at all possible options to stage IPL 2020, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

In a good news for Indian Premier League (IPL) fans, BCCI president Saurav Ganguly on Thursday (June 11) said that BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that IPL is staged this year. Ganguly added that the BCCI could hold the IPL even in empty stadiums. According to Ganguly, fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all stakeholders are looking forward to possibility of IPL being hosted in 2020.

Talking to ANI, Ganguly said that recently many players, both from India and other countries, have also shown their willingness to play in IPL 2020. "We are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this," he added.

In a letter to all the affiliated members/units of the BCCI, Ganguly has written: “The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums. The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year."

It is to be noted that Australian players including Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins have publicly supported their backing to the IPL.

It is learnt that the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians will start training on Thursday (June 11) in Mumbai at the Reliance Stadium on the outskirts of Mumbai at Ghansoli. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Aditya Tare are expected to participate in the training session.

The IPL 2020 was scheduled to start from March 29 but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Speculations are rife that the cash-rich tournament might be played in the October-November window if the ICC decides to postpone the T20 World Cup.