LSG Vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LSG Vs CSK IPL 2023 Match No 45 in Lucknow, 330PM IST, May 3

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play host to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match no. 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. A win for either of the two sides will help them join Gujarat Titans at the top of the IPL 2023 Points Table with 12 points to their name.

LSG must be still reeling from an action-packed match just a day earlier against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) which they lost by 18 runs in Lucknow. The match ended with a massive fight between LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and RCB batter Virat Kohli in which both were docked 100 per cent of their match fees. LSG bowler Naveen-ul-haq, who was also involved in a verbal argument with Kohli, was fined 50 per cent of his match fees.

Dhoni’s CSK are also coming into this match on the back of a loss against Punjab Kings at home in Chepauk. They will look to complete a double over LSG this season, having defeated them by 12 runs in Chennai earlier this season. LSG have a couple of major injury concerns with KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat both struggling with injuries.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match No. 45 Details

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: May 3, 330pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Match No. 45 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-haq

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja

LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Match No 45 Predicted 11

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra/Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), K Gowtham, Avesh Khan/Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana/Mitchell Santner