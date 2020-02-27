Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns a pitch curator in Ranchi, operates roller

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen operating a pitch roller during a practice session at the Jharkhand States Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Wednesday (February 26, 2020). Dhoni, who has been out of action since India's loss to New Zealand in the ICC One-Day International World Cup on July 9 at the Old Trafford in England's Manchester, on Wednesday showed that he can be useful in curating and rolling the pitch too.

In the video, JSCA Stadium pitch curator SB Singh is seen with Dhoni. One of India's best captain, the wicketkeeper-batsman is getting ready to lead Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2020 and has been busy practising at his home ground in Ranchi. He will be joining Chennai Super Kings on March 2.

Dhoni, known for his love for bikes, is often seen on the roads of Jharkhand's capital riding one. He usually drives his four-wheelers too.

One Man, Different Roles Mahi trying his hands on pitch roller machine at JSCA yesterday! #DhoniAtJSCA #MahiWay #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Hl0TZND4V0 — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) February 26, 2020

The 38-year-old has been the captain of Chennai Super Kings from the first IPL season in 2008 and has led his team to three titles - 2010, 2011 and 2018. The Chennai-based team has also featured in 10 playoffs and eight IPL final matches, making them the best-performing team of the T20 league.

The current edition of IPL starts on March 29 with the opening match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The final of IPL 2020 is on May 24.

Just a few days ago Dhoni was seen singing in a restroom. He was listening and singing ‘Mere Mehboob’ from Kishore Kumar’s Mr. X in Bombay along with a singer Ishaan Khan. Two other India players Parthiv Patel and Piyush Chawala were also seen with Dhoni enjoying the song.