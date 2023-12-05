trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695592
Manipal Tigers Vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable 11s; Injury Updates For Today's MT Vs UH Legends League Cricket 2023 Match In Surat, 630PM IST, December 5

Manipal Tigers Vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction

Manipal Tigers (MT) will take on Urbanrisers Hyderabad (UBH) in Qualifier 1 of Legends League Cricket 2023. The winner of this match will go into the final. The lose will play the second qualifier with the winner of the Eliminator. This should be a great battle as two fine Indian players from yesteryears meet each other in the contest to be played at Surat. 

All eyes will be on Suresh Raina, who has led the Urbanrisers superbly so far. Tigers, led by Harbhajan Singh, is also in terrific form.

While making the fantasy teams, it is important to keep in mind which players are available and which are not. There are no big injury concerns in both the camps and all players in the squads are available to be picked. Both the teams have not faced each other so far in the tournament. The last time they were placed against each other the match was washed out. The pitch is likely to play well for both batters and bowlers. Spinners will come into play in the evening while batters can start playing the shots after getting their eye in.

MNT vs UHY Dream11 Prediction Picks:

Wicketkeepers: Chadwick Walton

Batters: Suresh Raina, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

All-rounders: Dwayne Smith, Peter Trego, 

Thisara Perera, Stuart Binny, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Chris Mpofu, Imran Khan

MNT vs UHY Dream11 Prediction Captain and Vice-Captain:

Peter Trego (c), Thisara Perera (vc)

Dwayne Smith (c), Imran Khan (vc)

MNT vs UHY: Squads

Manipal Tigers Squad: Kyle Coetzer, Chadwick Walton(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Amit Verma, Angelo Perera, Mohammad Kaif, Thisara Perera, Imran Khan, Praveen Gupta, Harbhajan Singh(c), Mitchell McClenaghan, Pankaj Singh, Robin Uthappa, S Badrinath, Hamilton Masakadza, Parvinder Awana, Amitoze Singh, Corey Anderson, David White, Praveen Kumar

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Squad: Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Rikki Clarke, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Suresh Raina(c), Peter Trego, Asghar Afghan, Stuart Binny, Amit Paunikar(w), Pawan Suyal, Chris Mpofu, Jerome Taylor, Shadab Jakati, Tino Best, Devendra Bishoo, Chamara Kapugedera, Morne Morkel, Pragyan Ojha, Sudeep Tyagi, Yogesh Nagar, Tirumalsetti Suman, Mohnish Mishra, Milind Kumar, Shivakant Shukla

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Probable Xl

Manipal Tigers: Kyle Coetzer, Chadwick Walton (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Amit Verma, Mohammad Kaif, Thisara Perera, Imran Khan, Praveen Gupta, Harbhajan Singh (c), Mitchell McClenaghan, Pankaj Singh

Urbanrisers Hyderabad: Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Rikki Clarke, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Suresh Raina (c), Asghar Afghan, Stuart Binny, Amit Paunikar (wk), Pawan Suyal, Chris Mpofu, Shadab Jakati

