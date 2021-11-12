‘Match ka mujrim', why Pakistan is trolling paceman Hasan Ali

Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali had a forgettable outing against Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal loss in Dubai on Thursday (November 11). Hasan, who leaked 44 runs in four overs, dropped a crucial catch in the 19th over of the innings – spilling an easy chance on the boundary of Matthew Wade.

Australia went on to clinch the semis with Wade smashing the next three deliveries off Shaheen Shah Afridi for six after being dropped to ease his side to a five-wicket win with one over to spare. Hasan was brutally targeted by trolls on social media for the match-turning drops. Some people on social media hurled vile abuse at the cricketer, who is married to Indian girl Samiya Arzoo.

Here's a look at some of the abuse faced by Hasan Ali on his Instagram platform...

“The abuse Hasan Ali is facing is mind boggling. This is the same Hasan Ali who’s name was chanted after CT17, the same guy who’s celebration people copied and now that he’s having a rough patch it’s okay to abuse him? The ugly side of sports, I hate it,” one fan tweeted.

“Never seen such hate for cricketer...Just because he is a Shia and His wife is an Indian, who gives the right to abuse Hasan Ali?? Pathetic People Pathetic Country!! #istandwithhasanali #HasanAli #PAKVSAUS,” another fan wrote.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam offered consolation to teammate Hasan Ali whose costly mistake in the field allowed Matthew Wade to secure Australia’s thrilling win. With Australia needing 22 runs off the last two overs, Wade took a wild swing at Shaheen Afridi`s third ball and sent a skier towards Hasan who spilled the catch on the leg-side.

“If the catch was taken then the scenario would have been different but it is part of the game,” Babar told reporters. “He is one of my main bowlers and he has won many matches for Pakistan. Players drop catches but he is a fighter and I will back him. Everybody doesn’t perform every day. There is a day when one performs. It was just not his day. He is down and we will lift his mood.”