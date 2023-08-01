Meet Virat Kohli's 2008 U-19 World Cup Winning Teammates Who Are Umpires Now

Cricket is a game that often presents its players with various opportunities, and for two heroes of India's under-19 team that emerged victorious in the 2008 U-19 World Cup in Malaysia under Virat Kohli's captaincy, a new chapter has begun. Tanmay Srivastava and Ajitesh Argal, who played crucial roles in India's triumph, have now transitioned from being players to becoming BCCI umpires. Let's delve into their inspiring journey and how they are gearing up to serve the game they love in a new capacity.

The Journey of Tanmay Srivastava

Tanmay Srivastava, the stylish left-handed opener from Uttar Pradesh, left a lasting impact on the 2008 U-19 World Cup. Scoring an impressive 262 runs in six matches at an average of 52.40, including a crucial 46 in the final against South Africa, Tanmay's performances showcased his immense potential as a cricketer. Now, with an umpiring exam cleared, he is all set to stand in first-class matches shortly.

Having played 90 first-class games, Tanmay amassed 4918 runs at an average of 34.39, with an impressive tally of 10 centuries and 27 fifties. Additionally, in List A cricket, he scored 1728 runs in 44 matches at an average of 44.30, with seven centuries and ten fifties. Tanmay's experience as a player has instilled in him the knowledge and understanding required to excel as an umpire.

Ajitesh Argal's Transformation

Ajitesh Argal, the right-handed medium-pace bowler and lower-order batsman, was adjudged the 'Man of the Final' in the 2008 U-19 World Cup for his exceptional spell of two for 7 in five overs during the final against South Africa. His crucial contributions helped India secure a 12-run victory by the D/L method in a low-scoring encounter.

While Ajitesh played 10 first-class games, claiming 24 wickets at an average of 31.29, he eventually pursued a career in the Income Tax department after being recruited through the sports quota. Now, with the umpiring exam cleared, Ajitesh is gearing up to officiate the game he loves, thus embarking on a new phase of his cricketing journey.

Embracing the New Role

For both Tanmay and Ajitesh, the transition from players to umpires is driven by their passion for cricket and their desire to serve the game at a different level. Tanmay expressed his excitement at being part of the BCCI umpiring panel, aiming to represent India in the International Cricket Council and contribute to the sport in a meaningful way.

The BCCI's orientation programme and seminar in August will provide the two umpires with essential insights and knowledge, preparing them to officiate Board-conducted games. Their vast experience as former cricketers, combined with the challenges of umpiring, will undoubtedly elevate the quality of their decisions on the field.

The inspiring journey of Tanmay Srivastava and Ajitesh Argal from being key members of Virat Kohli's triumphant U-19 World Cup team to becoming BCCI umpires is a testament to their unwavering passion for cricket. Their performances on the field have now paved the way for them to contribute to the game from a different perspective. As they embrace their new roles, they are bound to carry forward the same dedication, commitment, and love for cricket, ensuring that the spirit of the game remains alive and vibrant. As cricket fans, we eagerly anticipate seeing them officiate in first-class matches and wish them all the success in their new endeavours.