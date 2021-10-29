Mohammad Kaif's befitting reply to Pakistan's 'cricket jehad'

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket team is in Dubai for T20 World Cup but team players along with some Pakistani leaders are indulged acts to make it all about religion.

From offering Namaz on the field to dubbing the victory in a match as the victory of Islam, Pakistan has converted a simple cricket game into a crusade.

After the match with India, it was clear to the world that cricket was not a simple sport in Pakistan anymore but a religious war.

Mohammad Kaif's reply to Pakistan

Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif in an exclusive conversation with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary gave a befitting reply to Pakistan’s religious charades by telling what it means to be a real player.

Kaif said that for a player game is above religion, color, caste, and religion, and offering prayers is a private affair and one should not take it for show off. I don't why is it that only the players of Pakistan seem to bring their religion on the field, he said



Pakistan Home Minister Sheikh Rashid called Pak’s victory in the match against India, the victory of Islam and took for the Hindu-Muslim feud. Pakistan's Home Minister made an absurd statement saying that this is the victory of Islam and Muslims all over the world including India and it went viral all over social media.

It is not the first time that Pakistani players offered Namaz during the match or made the game about religion. Just a day before, during the match training, the players offered Namaz on the field itself.

When India defeated the Pakistan team in the 2007 T20 World Cup final, then Pakistani player Shoaib Malik said that he apologizes to all the Muslims of the world, for whom he could not win the World Cup.