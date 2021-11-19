MS Dhoni celebrates wife Sakshi's birthday at Ranchi home - SEE PIC

Former India captain and current CSK skipper MS Dhoni celebrated his wife Sakshi's birthday at his farmhouse in Ranchi among friends and family.

A friend of MS and Sakshi shared the photo on Instagram where Sakshi can be seen cutting the cake. MS, wearing a designer black T-shirt, can be seen smiling beside Sakshi.

Sakshi and MS met during his hotel stay on a tour. The love story began then and there and after spending a few years together, they decided to get married in Dehradun.

Not to forget, Dhoni's marriage had taken everyone by surprise. He had not informed anyone about the wedding and it happened so out of the blue, that even the media was clueless.

Here's the birthday celebration:

MS married Sakshi in a small ceremony in Dehradun and their first child, Ziva, was born in 2015.

Sakshi is very active on social media where MS has kept himself at distance since 2013. He makes rare occurence on social media and generally his posting have a lot to do with family or his bikes.