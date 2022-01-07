MS Dhoni gifts CSK shirt to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf — Check PICS

Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf is a big fan of former Indian captain and current Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.

After the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, Haris had met his idol and both of them had exchanged some notes.

Rauf returned a satisfied fan after meeting his cricketing hero, on that day.

Three months after that T20 clash, which Pakistan won by 10 wickets, MS Dhoni has sent a gift for Rauf. And that gift is a special one - it is CSK captain's jersey from last year.

Sharing the pictures on his social media, Rauf wrote: "The legend & capt cool MS Dhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures."

Rauf also thanked CSK team manager Russell who seems to have played a big role in passing on the gift across the border.

This is not the first time an Indian has gifted something to a Pakistani cricketer. A few years back, after Mohammad Amir came back from serving his five-year ban, Virat Kohli had gifted him a bat before an IND vs PAK encounter in Asia Cup.

Also, when Shahid Afridi retired, Indian cricket team had sent a signed jersey to the former Pakistan captain as a gesture of respect.

Rauf, after getting Dhoni's signed shirt, looks like a happy man today. He is among the fastest bowlers in world cricket today and has played a big role in some big Pakistan wins in T20Is recently.

Check out the photos he shared on his Twitter: