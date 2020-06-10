MS Dhoni helps rescue an injured bird, daughter Ziva posts heart-touching story

Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday (June 9) posted a photograph of their captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni rescuing an injured bird. The picture, which has now gone viral, was originally uploaded on Dhoni's daughter Ziva's Instagram handle in which Ziva said explained how her father saved the injured bird.

"The most wanted bird's eye view. #ThalaDharisanam #WhistlePodu," said CSK in the tweet alongwith the image.

"Today in the evening on my lawn I saw a bird lying unconscious. I shouted for papa and mumma. Papa held the bird in his hand and made her have some water. After some time it opened its eyes. All of us were very happy," Ziva's post read.

"We placed her in a basket on top of some leaves. Mumma told me it is crimson-breasted Barbet and is also called Coppersmith. What a pretty, pretty little bird," Ziva explained.

"Then suddenly it flew off. I wanted it to stay, but mumma told me she had gone to her mom. I am sure I will see her again!," she added.

Dhoni is lauded by a lot of players for his calm nature and quick decision-making skills. Recently, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson also lauded the former India skipper and said, "You might finish a series and try and have a quick chat and find the secret, but he (MS Dhoni) seems to take it in his stride and appreciates the game. He (Dhoni) seems to remember what is important and not get too caught up with some of those things that may be distracting, very focused on what's important."