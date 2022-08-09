NewsCricket
MS DHONI

MS Dhoni's dropping percentage was...: Former Pakistan cricketer makes shocking remarks, picks best his favourite wicket-keeper of all time

Latif also said former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy as one of the best wicketkeepers he has seen.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MS Dhoni's dropping percentage was...: Former Pakistan cricketer makes shocking remarks, picks best his favourite wicket-keeper of all time

Former India captain MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers in the cricketing world. Dhoni's super-fast stumping and no-look throw to get dismiss batsmen were his top skills. Dhoni is the only Indian wicket-keeper who has dismissed 829 wickets, which includes 634 catches and 195 stumpings. The former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman holds the record for the most number of stumpings in International cricket -195. Even after all these records, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif feels that MS Dhoni had a higher percentage of dropping catches.  

Latif said on the YouTube channel 'Caught Behind', "Dhoni was a batsman-wicketkeeper. Obviously, Dhoni is a very big name. But if I go into stats, his dropping percentage is 21 percent, which is huge, huge,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

"Adam Gilchrist had a percentage of only 11, Mark Boucher was very good. Australia's Tim Paine started well but, towards the end, dropped a lot of catches. If you look at the best in the last 15 years, then I would say Quinton de Kock is superb, has kept in all three formats and batted at the top of the order in white ball cricket,” Latif opined.

Latif also said former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy as one of the best wicketkeepers he has seen, mainly because of the way he kept wickets against Shane Warne on the rank turners of the subcontinent. Picking the best keeper-batter of the modern era, Latif said he admires South Africa keeper Quinton de Kock a lot.

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!