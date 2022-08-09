Former India captain MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers in the cricketing world. Dhoni's super-fast stumping and no-look throw to get dismiss batsmen were his top skills. Dhoni is the only Indian wicket-keeper who has dismissed 829 wickets, which includes 634 catches and 195 stumpings. The former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman holds the record for the most number of stumpings in International cricket -195. Even after all these records, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif feels that MS Dhoni had a higher percentage of dropping catches.

Latif said on the YouTube channel 'Caught Behind', "Dhoni was a batsman-wicketkeeper. Obviously, Dhoni is a very big name. But if I go into stats, his dropping percentage is 21 percent, which is huge, huge,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

2009: Could have easily held on and dislodged the bails.

2019: Searching for “MS DHONI insane wicket keeping skills” on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/u92R36UKeY — Dinesh Reddy (@dynesh4u42) December 31, 2019

"Adam Gilchrist had a percentage of only 11, Mark Boucher was very good. Australia's Tim Paine started well but, towards the end, dropped a lot of catches. If you look at the best in the last 15 years, then I would say Quinton de Kock is superb, has kept in all three formats and batted at the top of the order in white ball cricket,” Latif opined.

Latif also said former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy as one of the best wicketkeepers he has seen, mainly because of the way he kept wickets against Shane Warne on the rank turners of the subcontinent. Picking the best keeper-batter of the modern era, Latif said he admires South Africa keeper Quinton de Kock a lot.