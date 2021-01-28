हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia

Nathan Lyon appreciates Ajinkya Rahane's 'kind gesture', shares photo of signed jersey

Nathan Lyon, who made his 100th Test appearance in the Brisbane encounter, had a special message for the Indian unit-led by Ajinkya Rahane. Reflecting back on the journey and the enthralling contest, the 33-year-old shared a photo of the India Test jersey signed by players and thanked Rahane for the "kind gesture".    

Nathan Lyon appreciates Ajinkya Rahane&#039;s &#039;kind gesture&#039;, shares photo of signed jersey
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon (Reuters/File Photo)

Team India kicked-off the new year on a rousing note as they successfully retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and won the four-match series 2-1. The Indian contingent displayed great character and despite the difficult circumstances, Ajinkya Rahane and his boys breached the Gabba fortress in the final encounter, breaking Australia's 32 years winning run at the venue.     

Since then the Indian unit have been getting warm responses, which also include the dignitaries sharing their congratulatory messages.

Nathan Lyon, who made his 100th Test appearance in the Brisbane encounter, was a bit late to join the party but the Australian spinner had a special message for the Indian unit-led by Rahane. 

Reflecting back on the journey and the enthralling contest, the 33-year-old on Wednesday shared a photo of the India Test jersey signed by players and thanked Rahane for the "kind gesture".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nathan Lyon (@nath.lyon421)

 

 

"After a week at home, I’ve had a chance to reflect on the summer. Playing for Australia and receiving a baggy green has always been my dream. I am extremely humble and grateful to have played one test match for Australia let alone 99 more," Lyon wrote. 

"I have had the opportunity to play and learn from some of the greats of Australian Cricket and have made friendship that will last a lifetime. Walking out onto the field in Brisbane to celebrate 100 matches was an extremely proud moment personally for me. Even though we didn’t get the job done I will continue to learn, grow and aim to become a better cricketer everyday," he added.

"A massive congratulations to @ajinkyarahane and team India on the series win! Thank you also for your sportsmanship and the incredibly kind gesture of a signed Team India shirt. It will be a great addition to the man cave," he further said.

"Now time to reset and chase some bigger goals," the off-spinner signed off. 

India vs Australia
