Zaheer Khan’s Verdict! Shubman Gill Gets 4 Out Of 10 For West Indies Series

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan was not too impressed with the performance of Shubman Gill in the recently concluded Test series against the West Indies. Zaheer Khan gave Shubman Gill a below-average rating for his performances at his new batting position of number 3. Yashasvi Jaiswal took on the opening role alongside Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill replaced Cheteshwar Pujara at the number 3 position. Before this series, Shubman Gill had primarily served as the opening batsman for India. However, Gill could not make the most of this opportunity on this tour and could only score 45 runs from three innings, averaging 22.50.

When asked about his evaluation of Shubman Gill’s performance, Zaheer Khan rated it below average, giving the youngster a score of 4 out of 10.

“With Shubman Gill, the fact that there was a huge opening stand, has also not helped. Because as an opener you have a pattern of opening an innings. As an opener, you look to take your time. The ball is nice and hard. There will be extra bounce. there will be a timing, tempo. When you have a big opening stand, the ball is softer. That's what is happening, He needs that time. He needs to reset his mindset on batting at no. 3," said Zaheer on Jio Cinema.



Saba Karim, the former BCCI selector, agreed with Zaheer Khan’s assessment and said that the series was well short of what anyone would have expected from Shubman Gill. However, he said that there was enough ability in Gill and that he should be given enough space and time to develop since he has been recognised as a multi-format player by the Indian management.

Shubman Gill registered scores of 6, 10, and 29 in the three innings against West Indies and got out to a couple of loose strokes. However, he has shown the ability to adapt and adjust and get cracking. He was slow to get off the blocks in T20 cricket as well but has now developed into a superb white ball player.