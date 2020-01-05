New Zealand's Leo Carter becomes 7th cricketer to hit six sixes an over

New Zealand's Leo Carter scripted history on Sunday as he became only the seventh batsman ever across formats to smash six sixes in an over.

The 25-year-old achieved the feat when he smashed left-arm spinner Anton Devcich for six consecutive maximums to notch up 36 runs in the 16th over of his side Canterbury's clash against Northern Districts in a T20 Super Smash tournament clash.

Carter remained unbeaten on 70 off just 29 balls, including three boundaries and seven sixes, to help Canterbury chased down a challenging 220-run target with seven balls to spare.

Carter has now also become the first-ever New Zealand player to hit six sixes in an over and the fourth batsmen to achieve the feat in the shortest format of the game.

Prior to him, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh (2007), Worcestershire's Ross Whitely (2017) and Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai (2018) have achieved the same in the 20-over format of the game.

Meanwhile, West Indies' Garry Sobers and former cricketer and current Indian coach Ravi Shastri had also achieved the feat in the first-class cicket.

Notably, Yuvraj Singh is the only batsman to have scored six maximums in international cricket. He created history in the inaugural edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup clash against England in 2007.