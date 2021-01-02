हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dale Steyn

No, I'm not retired, says Dale Steyn as he makes himself 'unavailable' for RCB in IPL 2021

Steyn has an economy rate of 6.92 and has an average of 25.86 in IPL.

No, I&#039;m not retired, says Dale Steyn as he makes himself &#039;unavailable&#039; for RCB in IPL 2021
File Photo (Twitter/@RCBTweets)

New Delhi: "No, I'm not retired," said South African pacer Dale Steyn on Saturday (January 2, 2021) after announcing to pull out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.

Dale Steyn who was associated with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2020 took to his official Twitter account and said, "Just a short message to let everyone know that I've made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I'm also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period. Thank you to RCB for understanding."

RCB was also quick to respond to the tweet and asked the 37-year-old to keep rooting for them.

"You will be missed, Dale Steyn! Thank you for the memories and keep rooting for us," said RCB.

Notably, Dale Steyn has 97 wickets from 95 matches in the IPL. The right-arm fast bowler has also played for the Deccan Chargers and the Gujarat Lions in the IPL.

Steyn has an economy rate of 6.92 and has an average of 25.86 in IPL, however, in the latest edition, he just played three games and could only bag one wicket.

His franchise RCB finished fourth on the points table in IPL 2020.

T Natarajan's magical tour of Australia continues with India Test call-up
