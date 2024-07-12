Advertisement
No Team India In Champions Trophy 2025? Reports Suggest ICC To Take Strict Action Against BCCI

The backdrop to this unfolding drama lies in the longstanding political tensions between India and Pakistan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 12:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The cricketing world is abuzz with anticipation and uncertainty as reports emerge suggesting India's potential exclusion from the upcoming Champions Trophy, set to be hosted by Pakistan next year. Amidst diplomatic tensions, the International Cricket Council (ICC) faces a pivotal decision that could reshape the tournament's landscape.

Political Tensions and Tournament Dynamics

The backdrop to this unfolding drama lies in the longstanding political tensions between India and Pakistan. As the designated host, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has meticulously crafted a schedule that promises riveting cricket action, with Pakistan slated to kick off the tournament against New Zealand.

However, the Indian government's stance on security concerns may jeopardize India's participation. Reports indicate reluctance from New Delhi to greenlight the men's team's travel to Pakistan, citing safety issues amidst strained bilateral relations.

ICC's Contingency Plans and BCCI's Appeal

In response to these challenges, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed a hybrid model. This compromise suggests India playing its matches either in Sri Lanka or Dubai, providing a middle ground amid the political standoff. Yet, Pakistani sources suggest that the PCB is inclined to reject such proposals, underscoring the complexities of diplomatic and cricketing negotiations.

Sri Lanka's Potential Inclusion

Amidst speculations and contingency planning, Sri Lanka emerges as a frontrunner to replace India if the latter opts out of the tournament. The ICC, mindful of the financial implications of India's absence, may press for a hybrid solution akin to the Asia Cup, ensuring robust viewer engagement and financial stability.

Financial Implications and ICC's Role

The absence of Team India, a global cricketing powerhouse, could pose financial challenges for the ICC and the PCB alike. The governing body may find itself navigating delicate diplomatic waters while striving to uphold the integrity and competitiveness of the Champions Trophy.

