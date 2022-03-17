हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC Women's World Cup 2022

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ-W vs SA-W ODI World Cup Match at Seddon Park, Hamilton 6:30 AM IST March 17

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup ODI- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NZ-W vs SA-W, New Zealand women Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

(Source: Twitter)

New Zealand will take on South Africa in Match no 16 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. 

The match will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton. 

SA are coming into the game with good win over England in their last encounter. They have been unbeaten in the tournament. 

On the other hand, New Zealand women have blown hot and cold in the tournament. They have lost two games and won two as well so far. 

NZ-W vs SA-W Match Details

The match between NZ-W vs SA-W will be hosted at the Seddon Park, Hamilton at 6:30 am IST on March 17, Thursday.

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lea Tahuhu

Vice-Captain: Sophie Devine

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Katey Martin

Batters: Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Jess Kerr, Ayabonga Khaka

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women possible starting XI

New Zealand Probable XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe

South Africa Probable XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

