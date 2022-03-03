NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ-W vs WI-W ODI World Cup Match at Bay Oval 6:30 AM IST March 4

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
In the first game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, New Zealand Women will taken on West Indies Women on March 4. The contest will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Here are the Match Details

Match 1: New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women, 1st Match

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Time: 6:30 AM IST

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women- Dream 11

Wicketkeeper- K. Knight, K Martin
Batters- D. Dottin, Maddy Green, C. Nation
All-rounders- S. Taylor (C), S. Devine,  A. Kerr
Bowlers- H. Rowe, H. Jansen, J. Kerr

NZ-W Probable XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe and Jess Kerr

WI-W Probable XI

Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed and Shakera Selman

