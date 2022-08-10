Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar AKA 'God of Cricket' was seen wearing traditional clothes at a wedding that he attended this week. Sachin even posted a video of himself wearing 'Pheta' (Marathi Traditional Turban). In the video, Sachin can be seen sitting on a chair, while a person is helping him wear the turban.

“It is the wedding of my big brother Nitin’s daughter. For that, I am wearing this traditional pheta,” Sachin can be heard in the video. Meanwhile, former India cricketer and close friend of Sachin, Yuvraj Singh posted a funny comment on the video. “Oye Sachin Kumar ehhh,” Yuvraj wrote in the comment box of the video.

Meanwhile, Sachin was spotted driving his Porsche 911 992 Turbos S with Techart kit, which it a distinct appearance and makes it easy to spot even amidst a crowd. It is to be noted that the Techart kit for the 992 costs lakhs of rupees adding to the car's value.

The video of Sachin Tendulkar driving his Porsche in Mumbai was posted on YouTube by CS12 Vlogs. The Turbo S owned by the former Indian cricketer might look like a normal Turbo S at the first glance but has got multiple enhancements in its looks because of the Techart kit. However, it is hard to determine what parts have been used by Sachin from the list of products Techart offers. The list of products includes alloy wheels, diffusers, spoilers, and other things.