NewsCricket
JAVED MIANDAD

I am disappointed...: Javed Miandad says THIS ahead of Asia Cup 2022 final

Asif was found to have breached Article 2.6 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match”

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

I am disappointed...: Javed Miandad says THIS ahead of Asia Cup 2022 final

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has expressed disappointment ahead of Asia Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Javed is unhappy with the way the Afghanistan player treated Pakistan cricketers in the Super 4 clash. Pakistan batter Asif Ali and Afghanistan fast bowler Fareed Ahmad have both been fined 25 per cent of their match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup 2022 match in Sharjah on Wednesday (September 7). 

Asif was found to have breached Article 2.6 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match” while Fareed was found to have breached Article 2.1.12, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.”

"Pakistan played well but I’m disappointed with the team (Afghanistan) they defeated. Just because their behaviour is so bad nowadays. We brought them into the picture, they used to practice in Pakistan. And now, just see their language. How older are they? They haven’t played that much cricket, have they lost their minds?" Miandad said while speaking to 'Events & Happenings Sports'.

"Pakistan have been playing the game for 20 years now. They came here and learned the game. I’m the witness because I coached them. But I was baffled to see how they behaved as if they were superstars. Your cricket is nothing. Learn how to play the game. There are numerous aspects of cricket. If you are sincere, humble and give respect (to each other), your game will get better," he added.

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Javed MiandadJaved Miandad news updateJaved Miandad newsJaved Miandad updateJaved Miandad AfghanistanJaved Miandad Asia Cup 2022Pak vs SLPAK vs SL news updatePAK vs SL newsPAK vs SL updateAsia Cup 2022Asia Cup 2022 news updateAsia Cup 2022 news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022