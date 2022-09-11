I am disappointed...: Javed Miandad says THIS ahead of Asia Cup 2022 final

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has expressed disappointment ahead of Asia Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Javed is unhappy with the way the Afghanistan player treated Pakistan cricketers in the Super 4 clash. Pakistan batter Asif Ali and Afghanistan fast bowler Fareed Ahmad have both been fined 25 per cent of their match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup 2022 match in Sharjah on Wednesday (September 7).

Javed Miandad message to Afghanistan team pic.twitter.com/SSvuGXIUZ4 — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) September 8, 2022

Asif was found to have breached Article 2.6 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match” while Fareed was found to have breached Article 2.1.12, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.”

"Pakistan played well but I’m disappointed with the team (Afghanistan) they defeated. Just because their behaviour is so bad nowadays. We brought them into the picture, they used to practice in Pakistan. And now, just see their language. How older are they? They haven’t played that much cricket, have they lost their minds?" Miandad said while speaking to 'Events & Happenings Sports'.

"Pakistan have been playing the game for 20 years now. They came here and learned the game. I’m the witness because I coached them. But I was baffled to see how they behaved as if they were superstars. Your cricket is nothing. Learn how to play the game. There are numerous aspects of cricket. If you are sincere, humble and give respect (to each other), your game will get better," he added.