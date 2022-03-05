हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC Women's World Cup 2022

PAK-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK-W vs IND-W ODI World Cup Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 6:30 AM IST March 6

Pakistan women vs India women Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan women vs India women ICC Women's World Cup ODI- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK-W vs IND-W, Pakistan women Dream11 Team Player List, India women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Source: Twitter

In one of biggest cricketing clash, Pakistan Women will take on India Women in Match No 4 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 on Sunday (March 6). Pakistan don't have an impressive track record as they have lost four of their previous ODI series. However, they went on to beat New Zealand and Bangladesh in the warm-up games recently. Their tournament record is also not so impressive as they didn't finish in the top 4 spots in their previous World Cup campaigns. It’s a good opportunity for them to show their worth and improve their track record.

On the other hand, India Women are using that 2017 World Cup finals defeat against England Women in the last edition of the tournament by 9 runs as their motivation. However, they need to start from the bottom again but they have made a good start with back-to-back wins in the warm-up games against South Africa and West Indies.

Here are the Match Details

Pakistan Women vs India Women, 4th Match

Venue: Bay Oval, Maunganui

Time: 6:30 AM IST

Pakistan Women vs India Women- Dream 11

Wicketkeeper- Richa Ghosh

Batters- Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana (c), Javeria Khan (vc), Shafali Verma

All-rounders- Harmanpreet Kaur, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar

Bowlers- Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anam Amin, Diana Baig

Pakistan Women vs India Women Playing XIs

PAK-W: Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

IND-W: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepthi Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh / Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

