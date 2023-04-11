Pakistan Cricket Team Wants To Play ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Matches In Kolkata And Chennai: Reports

Pakistan cricket team is reportedly hoping to play the majority of their matches in the 2023 ODI World Cup in Chennai and Kolkata, according to sources within the International Cricket Council (ICC). These venues have been deemed safe for the team during previous tours. However, the matter remains sensitive and is currently being discussed at the ICC level, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in talks with a top-level ICC executive.

“A lot will depend on what BCCI and the Indian government decide but given a choice, Pakistan will like to play most of its World Cup matches in Kolkata and Chennai," a source close to ICC Board, tracking developments, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“In Kolkata, Pakistan played its T20 World Cup game against India in 2016 and the players were very happy with the security. Similarly, Chennai as a venue remains memorable for Pakistan. It’s also about feeling safe at specific venues,” he added.

The World Cup is tentatively scheduled to begin on October 5, with 46 matches to be played across 12 Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Rajkot, Bengaluru, Delhi, Indore, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Dharamsala. The final itinerary is expected to be decided by the ICC's Events committee in association with the host cricket board BCCI in the coming months, allowing fans across India and other parts of the world to plan their travel itineraries.

One of the major points of contention is the India versus Pakistan game, with Ahmedabad being the preferred venue due to its capacity of 1,32,000 and the potential for optimum profits. However, the Narendra Modi Stadium is already hosting the final, so another venue might have to be chosen. Each team is set to play nine games at the league stage in a round-robin format.

While some have suggested that Pakistan could play their matches in Bangladesh as part of a hybrid model, PCB chairman Najam Sethi has rubbished this idea, and the ICC has made it clear that no such proposal has come from Pakistan. The sensitivity of the matter means that hosting Pakistan in certain venues, including Mumbai and Dharamsala, may be difficult.

During the 2011 World Cup, Pakistan's semi-final against India was played at Mohali, which made it convenient for fans to travel across the border via Wagah. However, Mohali is not one of the 12 venues selected by the BCCI. In 1996, the high-profile quarterfinal was held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Security will be a top priority for each team, with the BCCI and the Indian government working to ensure that there are no untoward incidents. While discussions continue, Pakistan is hoping to play most of its matches in Chennai and Kolkata, where the team has felt safe in the past.