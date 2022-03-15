Pakistan cricketer Diana Baig raps to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Apna Time Aayega’, WATCH

The Pakistan women cricket team have had a forgettable time in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 so far. They have lost all of their games so far, the latest being a shock loss to minnows Bangladesh on Monday (March 14).

However, Pakistan women cricketers are not shying away from having fun off the field. Senior player Jemimah Khan was heard singing the famous ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ and now her teammate Diana Baig showcased her rapping talents to the world. Baig rapped to Ranveer Singh’s famous song for the Bollywood movie ‘Gully Boys’ singing ‘Apna Time Aayega’ without flaw.

During an interaction with sports anchor and wife of India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan, Pakistan bowler Diana Baig showcased her rapping skills. Sanjana, in fact, had asked the team members who was the best rapper among them and that is when Diana’s name was given.

Watch Diana Baig sing ‘Apna Time Aayega’ in this video here…

Meanwhile, Diana Baig has only managed two wickets in the tournament so far and would be hoping to get better as the tournament progresses.

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof expressed disappointment after her side lost to Bangladesh in the 12th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. Pakistan batter Sidra Ameen’s knock of 104 went in vain as Fahima Khatun scalped three wickets and provided her side a victory by 9 runs. “Very hard to digest. Some bad shots from the middle-order cost us the game. Ameen was playing well but she was disappointed she didn’t finish off the game. We should have chased it down but the shot selection let us down. Two close games which we could have won,” said Bismah Maroof after the game.

Chasing 235, Pakistan had a good start as both the opening batters provided momentum to the team. It was in the 24th over when they lost their first wicket after Nahida Khan was dismissed by Rumana Ahmed, with the team’s total at 91/1. Skipper Bisamh Maroof then came to the crease and took her side to the 150-run mark. Her stint was short-lived as she was sent back by Jahanara Alam after scoring 31 runs.

