हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Women's World Cup 2022

Pakistan cricketer Diana Baig raps to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Apna Time Aayega’, WATCH

During an interaction with sports anchor and wife of India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan, Pakistan bowler Diana Baig showcased her rapping skills. 

Pakistan cricketer Diana Baig raps to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Apna Time Aayega’, WATCH
Pakistan bowler Diana Baig. (Source: Twitter)

The Pakistan women cricket team have had a forgettable time in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 so far. They have lost all of their games so far, the latest being a shock loss to minnows Bangladesh on Monday (March 14).

However, Pakistan women cricketers are not shying away from having fun off the field. Senior player Jemimah Khan was heard singing the famous ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ and now her teammate Diana Baig showcased her rapping talents to the world. Baig rapped to Ranveer Singh’s famous song for the Bollywood movie ‘Gully Boys’ singing ‘Apna Time Aayega’ without flaw.

During an interaction with sports anchor and wife of India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan, Pakistan bowler Diana Baig showcased her rapping skills. Sanjana, in fact, had asked the team members who was the best rapper among them and that is when Diana’s name was given.

Watch Diana Baig sing ‘Apna Time Aayega’ in this video here…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Meanwhile, Diana Baig has only managed two wickets in the tournament so far and would be hoping to get better as the tournament progresses.

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof expressed disappointment after her side lost to Bangladesh in the 12th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. Pakistan batter Sidra Ameen’s knock of 104 went in vain as Fahima Khatun scalped three wickets and provided her side a victory by 9 runs. “Very hard to digest. Some bad shots from the middle-order cost us the game. Ameen was playing well but she was disappointed she didn’t finish off the game. We should have chased it down but the shot selection let us down. Two close games which we could have won,” said Bismah Maroof after the game.

Chasing 235, Pakistan had a good start as both the opening batters provided momentum to the team. It was in the 24th over when they lost their first wicket after Nahida Khan was dismissed by Rumana Ahmed, with the team’s total at 91/1. Skipper Bisamh Maroof then came to the crease and took her side to the 150-run mark. Her stint was short-lived as she was sent back by Jahanara Alam after scoring 31 runs.

(with ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICC Women's World Cup 2022Diana BaigSanjana GanesanRanveer SinghPakistan women cricket team
Next
Story

IPL 2022: HUGE blow for Mumbai Indians, this batter unavailable for opening tie vs Delhi Capitals

Must Watch

PT17M8S

Uproar over hijab was a conspiracy, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi