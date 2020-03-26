Pakistan cricketers to collectively donate Rs 5 million to coronavirus relief fund

The Pakistan cricketers and staff members will collectively donate an amount of Rs 5 million to the government’s emergency fund as their contribution in the fight against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) that continues to spread all across the world.

Besides the centrally contracted players playing their part in the fight against COVID-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) staff members upto the rank of senior managers will also donate their one day's salary.

Meanwhile, PCB's General Managers and above will donate two days’ salary to the government’s emergency fund.

The country's cricket board, on the other hand, has decided to match the contribution of its staff to the government fund.

Reflecting on the same, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said that the board has decided to make a small contribution which will support the government in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has always stood with the people of Pakistan in desperate times. This is one of the gravest, most challenging and unprecedented times, which our local and federal governments and health workers are having to face with.While we continue to pray for the wellbeing and success of our health workers so that normality returns to our society, we at the PCB are making a small contribution which will support the government in its endeavours against the COVID-19 pandemic,"the PCB press release quoted Mani as saying.

“On behalf of the PCB, I once again urge the people of Pakistan to seriously take all precautionary measures as these have been designed for their and their loved ones’ safety. We are a resilient nation and I have no doubt we will defeat this pandemic together," he added.

Pakistan has reported nearly 1,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus while eight deaths have been recorded in the country so far.