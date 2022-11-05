Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 41 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs BAN match online and on TV?

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in a do-or-die match which is also their final Super 12 clash of ther T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 6). The match between Babar Azam's Pakistan and Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh will be played at the Adelaide Oval in which the Men in Green need to win the fixture in order to keep their qualification hopes alive. With two wins from four games, Pakistan are behind India and South Africa in the Group 2 points table. (T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table: How can India, Pakistan and South Africa qualify for semifinals? Check HERE)

Babar Azam's Pakistan defeated South Africa in their second-last clash of the group stage of T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (November 3) by 33 runs via DLS method to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. Now the situation for them is tricky as they would hope either India or South Africa lose their remaining fixtures and along with that they need to win their own clash against Bangladesh as well. The win against South Africa was a combined effort of Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Shadab Khan with the bat that saw them post a mammoth 185 for 9 in 20 overs.

Ahead of Sunday's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh will take place on November 6, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Pakistan vs Bangladesh be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Pakistan vs Bangladesh begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.