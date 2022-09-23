Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 3rd T20 online and on TV?

Pakistan will take on England in the third match of the seven-game T20I series at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday (September 23). Babar Azam’s side levelled the series at 1-1 just a day back on Thursday (September 22), winning the second match comprehensively by 10 wickets after losing the first match earlier this week by six wickets.

Babar Azam returned to batting form with a century and Mohammad Rizwan hit 88 in a Pakistan record-breaking double-century opening stand to beat England by 10 wickets in the second Twenty20. Babar made an unbeaten 110 in his second T20 century off 66 balls as Pakistan reached 203-0 with three balls to spare to level the seven-match series on Thursday.

Moeen Ali accelerated at the back end of England’s innings with an unbeaten 55 off 23 balls and led the team to 199-5 after he won the toss and elected to bat. “We planned to play according to the situation, and planned when to charge and when to hold back,” Babar said.

Only three times has a target over 150 been chased in T20Is without losing a wicket.



Pakistan have done it twice #PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/mV7YGMPggW — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 22, 2022

“The execution of that plan went brilliantly. When you have a target in front of you, you play according to that and change gears accordingly.”

Babar and Rizwan charged against England with aggressive batting as the visitors couldn't hold on to their chances to break the stand. Babar came into Thursday's game on the back of only 98 runs in his previous seven T20s that included 68 runs in the six Asia Cup matches in the United Arab Emirates and a knock of 30 in the opening game of the series on Tuesday.

Match Details

When will Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 match will be played on Friday, September 23.

Where will Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 match will be played at National stadium in Karachi.

What time will Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 match begin?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 match will begin at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30pm IST.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 match live on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 match live streaming in India?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV website and app.

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Reese Topley/Liam Dawson, Luke Wood