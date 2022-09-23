PAK vs ENG 2nd T20: Babar Azam smashes Virat Kohli’s RECORD, scores century in massive 200-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan

A stunning century from Babar Azam (110 not out) along with a brilliant knock (88 not out) from Mohammad Rizwan powered Pakistan to a thumping 10-wicket win in the second T20I over England and level the series 1-1 at the National Stadium, Karachi on Thursday (September 23). After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Alex Hales and Phil Salt put on a quickfire 42-run partnership in the first five overs for England. Salt got England up and running with a six against Mohammad Nawaz and Hales followed it up with a four and six in the next over.

On the course of his century, Babar Azam completed 8,000 T20 runs – becoming the second-fastest to achieve this landmark after West Indian legend Chris Gayle. The Pakistan skipper smashed Virat Kohli’s record of completing 8,000 runs in 243 innings, reaching this landmark in 218 innings. Gayle holds the record by scoring 8k runs in 214 innings.

Here are the batters to score fastest 8,000 runs in T20 matches…

Chris Gayle – 214 innings

Babar Azam – 218 innings

Virat Kohli – 243 innings

Aaron Finch – 254 innings

David Warner – 256 innings

Shahnawaz Dahani turned it around for Pakistan in the final over of the Powerplay and was on a hattrick with the wicket of Hales and Dawid Malan. England, however, did not go into a shell with Ben Duckett counter-attacking with the bat. The visitors scored seven boundaries in the next eight overs and all of them came from Duckett en route to his 22-ball 43.

Just when England were once again looking dangerous, the hosts struck back with two wickets in two overs with both set batters heading back to the pavilion. Once again, the visitors fought fire with fire and took the attack to Pakistan. Harry Brook and Moeen Ali added 59 runs in just 27 balls in a partnership laced with three fours and five sixes. The captain made Pakistan pay for the dropped catch in the 18th over and finished with a flurry. With two sixes off the last two balls, Ali got to his fifty and led England to a daunting total of 199-5 in 20 overs.

If you think Babar and Rizwan have been the problem… you really haven’t been watching the last couple of years !! — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) September 22, 2022

Needing to chase at 10 runs an over, Mohammad Rizwan made his intent clear with two boundaries in the very first over. Babar Azam too got in on the act with two boundaries of his own in the third over against Sam Curran.

The duo put on the highest opening partnership while chasing, scoring 203 unbeaten runs – beating their own record that they set against South Africa in Centurion in last year.

Highest Opening Partnership while chasing…

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan – 203 runs vs England (2022)

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan – 197 runs vs South Africa (2021)

Aaron Finch and Jason Roy (Surrey) – 194 runs vs Middlesex (2018)

Nama Ojha and David Warner (Delhi Daredevils) – 189 runs vs Deccan Chargers (2012)

Neil Broom and Brendon McCullum (Otago) – 188 runs vs Northern Districts (2012)

The carnage continued in the remaining overs of the Powerplay as the two took Pakistan to 59/0 at the end of six overs. The boundaries continued to flow even after the fielding restrictions ended as both Rizwan and Babar got to their fifties in 30 and 39 balls respectively.

Brief scores: England 199/5 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 55 not out, Ben Duckett 43; Haris Rauf 2-30) lost to Pakistan 203/0 in 19.3 overs (Babar Azam 110 not , Mohammad Rizwan 88 not out)

(with IANS inputs)