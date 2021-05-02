PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 29 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST May 2, Sunday

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on resurgent Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Punjab franchise are coming off a big win over the strong Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side, winning the match by 34 runs.

Their skipper K.L. Rahul, who has been among runs, will once again be crucial at the top. He will again have to play the role of an anchor and hope the youngsters in the team perform around him.

The big concern for PBKS will be the form of West Indian duo Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, too, are coming on the back of a huge win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Bowlers and the batters displayed shades of brilliance as Delhi had trounced KKR under Rishabh Pant’s captaincy. Prithvi Shaw has been a revelation this season for DC as he has amassed 269 runs so far with an average of 38.43. Avesh Khan, on the other hand, has also been brilliant in the death overs and has logged 13 wickets so far. He is sitting in the second position at the leading wicket taker’s table.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM IST – May 2.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Captain: KL Rahul

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Vice-captain: Steve Smith

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Batsmen: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Gayle, Steve Smith

PBKS vs DC Dream11 All-rounders: Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada and Ravi Bishnoi

PBKS vs DC My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Gayle, Steve Smith, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada and Ravi Bishnoi

PBKS vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal/Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran/Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith/Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Ishant Sharma

PBKS vs DC SQUADS

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod

