Pepsi Co collaborates with 87-year-old cricket fan Charulata Patel for digital campaign

Pepsi Co has collaborated with the 87-year-old cricket fan Charulata Patel, who became an internet sensation after she was seen cheering for the team during their World Cup 2019 clash against Bangladesh.

As soon as the match got over, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma came to the stands to meet their oldest yet the most zealous fan. Kohli later took to social media to share a picture with Charulata.

Talking about the collaboration, a Pepsi Co spokesperson said, " Pepsi has constantly innovated and reinvented itself to create experiences that connect with consumer passions, be it Bollywood, Music or Sports. Pepsi’s ‘Har Ghoont Mein Swag’ campaign unveiled in February this year, reflects the self-belief of India today. Living in the moment, seizing new, interesting opportunities and doing it all with SWAG is an attitude that defies any age, "

"Pepsi salutes the undying SWAG of the Indian cricket fan and is honored to bring the story of the unassailable Swag of Charulata Fan, an 87-year-old cricket fan. Her passion for the game shows the world that age is no bar when it comes to living life in the moment; it is uninhibited, confident and full of Swag. Brand Pepsi is proud to collaborate with her for a unique digital campaign which will pay tribute to the undying spirit of the Indian cricket fan, " He added.

During an interview with ANI, Charu revealed that she is a huge fan of the Indian team and was there in the stadium when India lifted their first World Cup trophy, back in 1983, under Kapil Dev's captaincy. Patel told the news agency that she is a very religious person and stressed that India is going to win the ongoing World Cup.

She said that she has been watching the game for decades. "I have been watching cricket for decades. When I was in Africa, I used to watch it, then I came to this country in 1975. Here I had work because of which I did not get time to watch but I used to watch it on TV. But nowadays as I am not working, so I have the interest and I am very lucky that I get a chance to watch cricket."

She became the talk of the town when former England player Michael Vaughan shared her picture on his official Instagram, describing the photo as "the picture of this World Cup for him".