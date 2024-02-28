PSL 2024 Karachi Kings Vs Islamabad United Live Streaming Details; When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match KK vs IU Online And On TV In India?

Big game today awaits fans in Pakistan Super League (PSL 2024) as Karachi Kings take on Islamabad United in Match 15. This game will take place at National Stadium in Karachi. Kings have won two out of their three matches so far and are looking in good touch. On the oter hand, Islamabad United began their tournament with win in the opening game but since then they have lost the plot, losing three in three.

Shan Masood-led Kings tasted defeat when they lost to Multan Sultans y 55 runs in the opening game. But they soon rectified their mistakes and beat Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars in next two matches to gain winning momentum. Islamabad won the first match, beating Lahore Qalandars by 8 wickets but victory has eluded them since then. They aim to come back to winning ways today.

Here's everything you need to know about PSL 2024 clash between Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United:

When and where will Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 be played? - Date and Time

The first Test between Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United in PSL 2024 will take place on February 28, Wednesday at 8:00 pm IST at the National Stadium Karachi, Karachi.

Where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match?

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 will be available to stream on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India.

In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.

Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Squads:

Islamabad United:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Dan Lawrence*, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Lorcan Tucker, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Rassie van der Dussen, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Fayyaz, Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza and Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings:

James Vince, Hassan Ali (Diamond), Shan Masood (Brand Ambassador), Shoaib Malik (Mentor), Tabraiz Shamsi (all Gold), Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq (both Silver), Irfan Khan (Emerging), Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton