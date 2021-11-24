R Ashwin can break these two HUGE records held by Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble during New Zealand Tests

India take on New Zealand in the first of the two-match series from November 25 in Kanpur.

All eyes will be on spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who is on the cusp of achieving not one but two records.

Ashwin is currently at 413 Test wickets and need five more wickets to surpass Harbhajan Singh. The former India off-spinner scalped 417 wickets in Tests.

If Ashwin manages to pick up five wickets in Kanpur, he will surpass that landmark in the first Test itself.

If he does that, he will become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, and there will be only two bowlers ahead of him, who are Kapil Dev (434 wickets) and Anil Kumble (619 wickets).

The Tamil Nadu-born spinner will also have an opportunity to equal an Anil Kumble record.

Kumble has most 10-fers in Test cricket for an Indian. He has taken ten-wickets haul eight times in Test cricket.

Ashwin has seven and needs one more ten-fer to come at par with Kumble. Former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has taken ten-fers a record 22 times.

If Ashwin is lucky, and has two ten-fers during the series, he can go past Kumble as well.

India and New Zealand have met 60 times in Tests with New Zealand having won 21 times, losing 13 and 26 clashes have been drawn. India also have an excellent record against the Kiwis, having won each of the last three Test series on home soil.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in Test cricket since the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June 2021, which New Zealand won by 8 wickets at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton.