Ravindra Jadeja’s response to KKR trolling MS Dhoni goes viral on social media, check HERE

Team India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave a fitting reply to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during a social media banter on Sunday (January 9) after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 runners-up took a dig at CSK skipper MS Dhoni over an aggressive field set by Gautam Gambhir for the former India captain during an IPL match.

KKR on Sunday shared a photo of Australia’s aggressive field setting for James Anderson during the final moments of the drawn 4th Ashes Test in Sydney, recalling Gambhir’s field placement for MSDhoni during their match against the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant from the past.

KKR labelled the field placement ‘a masterstroke’, saying Pat Cummins’s field setting for the England tail-ender reminded them of Gambhir’s tactics against Dhoni from the IPL game.

“That moment when a classic move in Test cricket actually reminds you of a T20 master stroke!” KKR wrote in their social media post.

Jadeja responded to the post, saying it wasn’t a masterstroke but just a show-off from the former champions.

Check his post here…

Its not a master stroke!Just a show off — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 9, 2022

Looking at the trend, KKR too went back to the 2016 IPL match between KKR and Pune when Gautam Gambhir had placed the same fielding plan for Super Giants’ captain MS Dhoni, who was having a bad season with bat and throughout his career had issues playing the leg spin.

Piyush Chawla was bowling to him and there were fielder all around the pad for Dhoni. That post was enough to angry the hardcore Dhoni and CSK fans and hence began the war of words.