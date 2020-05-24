Ravindra Jadeja's passion for horses comes to fore again amid lockdown

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is known for his fondness for horses and on Sunday, he shared a photograph of himself with a horse on social media.

This isn't the first time when Jadeja has shared such a photo with his followers as earlier, he had posted a picture riding one as well.

Cricket is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill. Jadeja recently also posted a photo of him after an intense workout session at home.

South African fielding great Jonty Rhodes recently rated Jadeja among the best fielders in the world, saying he has great commitment and anticipation skill.

"Jaddu has taken some fantastic catches. The key is he is very committed. He is very good at anticipating the ball also," Rhodes had told veteran India batsman Suresh Raina during an Instagram Live chat.

Asked to name the best fielders in the world at the moment, the 50-year old, who changed the definition of fielding, said: "I love to watch AB (de Villiers) batting or fielding. (Martin) Guptill is there. Jaddu. Also Michael Bevan, he had excellent speed. Also Jaddu has great speed on the field."

The BCCI is looking at a September 25 to November 1 window for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). And the board is clear that fan safety is the priority as pointed out by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, IANS had reported on Saturday.

