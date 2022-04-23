Virat Kohli continues to suffer with the bat in hand in ongoing IPL 2022 as he was dismissed yet again on the first ball.

SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and asked RCB to bat first. The first over went nicely for RCB but it was the calm before the storm as Marco Jansen wreck havoc with the ball in the 2nd over, removing Faf du Plesss and Virat Kohli off successive balls before dismissing Anuj Rawat too off the last ball of the over.

Virat has got out on the first ball in the last game vs Lucknow Super Giants.

SRH owner and CEO Kaviya Maran was a sight to behold as she celebrated the wickets in her own way.

Kaviya has been criticised earlier for her outburst when SRH used to play badly in the past two seasons. Many SRH fans also feel that she was the reason for the change in leadership at Sunrisers as former captain David Warner was replaced by current skipper Kane Williamson.

Warner sat throughout the last season and was not retained. He was later picked up by Delhi Capitals. SRH got off to a terrible start in IPL 2022 as well as Kaviya's sad and angry expressions were back.

But since then Williamson's side has been doing well, having won 4 games on the trot.

As for Kohli, he continues to stay in the rough patch. Many Kohli fans believe that time has come for the former captain to take a break from cricket and come back strongly.