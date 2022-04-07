IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw has called the Australian head coach Ricky Ponting as 'boss' of the franchise. DC competed against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) clash, at Dr DY Patil Stadium, on Thursday (April 7).

Explaining about Ponting's aura in the dressing at DC. Shaw explained how Ponting motivates the players setting targets for them and pushing them to accept the challenges. The DC opener was full of praise for his coach and told that Ponting's 15-20 years of international cricket experience really helps the team when he shares his moments.

"Since 2018 he (Ricky Ponting) has been coaching the Delhi Capitals and I think he is like a boss of the team and he really sets up the targets among the players and he has got 15-20 years experience in international cricket and he just shares his experience on how he used to play and he used to captain the IPL games and gives us the feedback, I'm enjoying playing under him," Prithvi told host broadcasters Star Sports.

"The powerplay is very crucial for us, previously we lost too many wickets during the powerplay but I think the lower and middle order have been in good touch and the bowlers have done a fantastic job, just batting things we need to cover up and set ourselves in the powerplay," he added.

Coming to the match, LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field against DC. For DC, Shaw smacked 61 off 34 balls. Apart from that, South African pacer Anrich Nortje replaced Khaleel Ahmed. While for IPL debutants Lucknow, batter Manish Pandey was replaced by K Gowtham.

With ANI inputs