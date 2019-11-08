Rishabh Pant makes wicketkeeping blunder against Bangladesh, trolled on Twitter

Rajkot: In the ongoing T20 series against Bangladesh, batsmen-wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant made some blunders while wicketkeeping in the second T20I in Rajkot on Thursday, which Twitterati failed to look upon.

From a couple of wrong DRS calls in the first T20I to collecting the ball in front of the stumps in the second game, the 22-year-old has been at the receiving end. On Thursday, in the 6th over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, Bangladesh's Liton Das ran with full intent, but was totally beaten by the turn. Das stumped off the Chahal delivery, however, the decision was reversed by the third umpire after it was found out that he collected the ball in front of the stumps and the ball was called a no-ball.

It was a basic error of wicketkeeping from the young wicketkeeper and soon, Twitter was flooded with memes featuring Rishabh Pant.

Watch the incident here:

The incident could not refrain cricket lovers from drawing in comparisons between Pant and veteran wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, who is currently on a sabbatical from cricket.

Here are some of the memes that flooded the internet:

Pant, however, redeemed himself as he ran Liton Das out in the 8th over for 29 runs. Then in the 13th over, Pant managed another stumping and it looked very close this time as well.

Rohit Sharma smashed a whirlwind 43-ball 85 in his 100th T20 international as India rode his heroics to register a facile eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second rubber here on Thursday to level the three-match series 1-1.