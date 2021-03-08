Road Safety World Series, South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Live streaming, tv channels, match timings and other details

Road Safety World Series, South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa legends will take on Sri Lanka Legends in the clash on Monday night at the ongoing Road Safety World T20 Series 2020-21. Apart from Jonty, the South African unit will also feature Justin Kemp and Makhaya Ntini.

Meanwhile, Tillakaratne Dilshan will lead the Lankan side, which also has some of the biggest names of cricket in the form of Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Ajantha Mendis, among others.

Here are all the details from South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends clash:

When is the Road Safety World Series match between South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be played on March 8.

Where is the Road Safety World Series between South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series match between South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends start?

The Road Safety World Series match between South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Road Safety World Series match between South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey channels.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Road Safety World Series match between South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will live stream on the Voot app and Jio TV.

Full Squad

South Africa Legends: Morne van Wyk(w), Andrew Puttick, Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes(c), Loots Bosman, Justin Kemp, Zander de Bruyn, Garnett Kruger, Monde Zondeki, Nantie Hayward, Makhaya Ntini, Roger Telemachus, Thandi Tshabalala, Lloyd Norris Jones

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(w), Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura, Dulanjana Wijesinghe

The inaugural edition of the tournament, which was held last year, was called off midway due to the Covid-19 pandemic and just four matches were played. The remaining matches will now take place in the newly-built 65,000 capacity Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, the only venue for the entire tournament.