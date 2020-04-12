Rohit Sharma hails Mumbai Police's efforts in coronavirus COVID-19, urges people to stay indoors

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has applauded Mumbai Police for their selfless efforts during India's fight against the novel coronavirus that continues to spread rapidly all over the world.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 32-year-old posted a video from his balcony wherein police personnel could be seen taking a round of the locality.

Along with the video, Rohit lauded the police for working around the clock to make sure everyone is safe in the state while asking the countrymen to do a little favour on these frontline warriors by staying indoors.

"Big round of applause to @MumbaiPolice for working round the clock and making sure every single part of Mumbai is covered. It`s our duty to help them too by doing a little favour- STAY INDOORS," the opener tweeted.

Big round of applause to @MumbaiPolice for working round the and making sure every single part of Mumbai is covered. It’s our duty to help them too by doing a little favour- STAY INDOORS pic.twitter.com/xImXoR5hsk — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 11, 2020

Earlier,Indian skipper Virat Kohli and fast bowler Ishant Sharma had also acknowledged the efforts of Delhi police who are working selflessly during the lockdown in the national capital.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Delhi Police posted a video of Kohli, saying, "Hi, this is Virat Kohli. It is heartening for me to know that the police service across the nation is helping so many people in these difficult times.I want to acknowledge the efforts of Delhi police who have not only performed their duties with absolute honesty but also taken food to the poor people on a daily basis, which is their utmost requirement. So, well done and keep putting in the same effort."

Ishant, on the other hand, said,"Friends,this is the time to stay at home, spend time with your loved ones and take care of yourself and your family. Delhi police jawans are performing their duties day and night. Let's come forward and help Delhi police by staying at our homes. Most importantly, do not believe rumours. We will win this fight together. Jai Hind."

Notably, the pandemic has so far affected 8,356 people in India and claimed the lives of 273 persons.Maharashtra is the worst affected state from coronavirus with 1,895 cases.